Phony Ppl – Before You Get A Boyfriend

A new single and music video has come out of New York-based music group Phony PPL. Within the last few days, they dropped “Before You Get A Boyfriend,” a fun new song with serious musical components.

“Before You Get A Boyfriend” is a song with elements of the 80s, jazzed up with contemporary producing to make a rich sound. Vocally, it has New Edition-like singing and a rap style from the early days of Hip-Hop.

In the music video, the group hangs out on a stoop and frequents a convenience store, where a particular young lady is behind the counter. Throughout the video, the guys are trying to win her over, and she somewhat enjoys their efforts. However, it isn’t until the end that it’s revealed that she already is spoken for, by a woman.

Visually, the video is shot like a movie. It not only goes with the message of the song but also captures the group’s essence. One of the best scenes is with the guys standing in the middle of the street playing their instruments. For the music video, they definitely get brownie points.

Phony PPL is a 5 piece band, straight out of Brooklyn. All members are classically trained musicians, with lead singer LB attending Juilliard School of Rock! Their debut album, Yesterday’s Tomorrow was critically acclaimed and peaked at #6 on the iTunes R&B charts. They’ve received nods from notable artists including Childish Gambino and Tyler The Creator who named “End of the Night,” from Yesterday’s Tomorrow a favorite song of 2016.

Watch “Before You Get A Boyfriend” below: