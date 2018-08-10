Nicki Minaj Releases “Favorite” Album, ‘Queen’

The Queen has arrived!

Rap superstar Nicki Minaj releases her highly-anticipated fourth studio album, ‘Queen.’ The new 19-track project is herald by the singles “Chu-Li” and “Bed,” featuring Ariana Grande, and boast collaborations with Eminem, The Weeknd, Lil Wayne, Swae Lee, Future, Foxy Brown, and Labrinth.

“This is my favorite album. It is the best album I’ve ever done,” Nicki revealed during her Queen Radio show on Apple Music’s Beats 1.

“Everybody that I looked up to pushed their pen and made me excited,” said the rap queen, who was especially excited about her feature with Eminem. “Eminem on ‘Majesty’ delivered what is going to become one of the best verses in rap history. He gets it. He’s one of the rappers that rappers like me look up to.”

Stream ‘Queen’ below: