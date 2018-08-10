Brianna Perry Teams With Blocboy JB For Sexy Summer Video “Slow Dance”

Rapper Brianna Perry recently released her hot new music video “Slow Dance.” Just in time before the Summer ends, the single features Memphis rapper BlocBoy JB. With an upcoming project on the way, Brianna plans on having the song as apart of her EP, Fortune Cookie.

“Slow Dance” is fa un banger with an exciting feel. It’s classic Brianna Perry with a little twist. The young and pretty MC has always had bars that were easy on the ears. However, she’s stepping up her game from some of her past work.

The music video gives a Summertime fun vibe. The young artist and a couple of her sexiest friends are hanging out at a Maison pool party. It’s a scene of babes, bathing suits, and pool tools. Also, Briana is rocking her new signature look, a short blue hairdo. She also included a couple of club shots and whip flexin’.

Growing up around rappers and Hip-Hop labels, Brianna was known around the South Florida and Southern Hip-Hop scene as a dope lyricist to watch out for. However, she gained national fame after appearing on the reality series Sisterhood of Hip-Hop and has appeared on other shows since. Though she was gone from the scene for a minute, her music has been endorsed by a lot of notable artists in the game.

Martel S. Sharpe