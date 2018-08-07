Video: Ayo & Teo and Lil Yachty Give Us Some Soul on New Banger “Ay3”

Ayo & Teo unveil a new music video for their latest banger “Ay3,” featuring rapper/singer Lil Yachty. The energetic, dance-heavy Motion Family-directed clip captures the collaborators in their element, and it seems like a great time as they dance, spray paint, and chill. Yachty adds his rap/singing flavor to add extra spice to the song and video.

“Ay3” comes on the heels of Ayo & Teo’s “Fallen Angels,” a tribute to XXXTentacion. They previously worked with fellow Atlanta resident Yachty for the animation series WeBuyGold. The platform featured original programming for their third major series, which premiered on Instagram and featured Migos.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ayo & Teo have been working non-stop since the success of “Rolex” through touring and solidifying their mark in the world of fashion. Vogue named them one of 100 “creative voices we find riveting” in fashion and culture. They have performed for Phillip Plein and Converse, in addition to designing a celebrity capsule collection for headphone brand Fanstereo.