Video: Diggy Simmons – It is What it is

Hip-Hop superstar Diggy Simmons just released his latest single titled “It is What it is,” introduced to the world through a video directed by Emmanuel Afolabi. Following this release, Diggy plans on dropping his second studio album this Fall.

Earlier this week, Diggy teased his fans with a snippet of “It is What it Is,” a song that talks about what happens when you’re living life and working hard. It speaks to the all of the young people out here grinding on the daily and battling obstacles. Simple but impactful, the young rapper’s verses are set to a stripped back track composed of violins and gospel singers The video primarily features scenes shot from within a church in Harlem and a field, with a Black choir, lyrical dancers, models, and violinists.

“I’m finally able to take a step back and say, ‘It is what it is. I’m happy with this. Here I am’,” Diggy explains. “A lot of people go through those ups and downs and sometimes you just need to let it be. The song really sets the tone for what is to come.”

Though Diggy still remains a popular artist, the truth is that he hasn’t released any music within the last 6 years. In recent interviews and social media posts, he claims that the reason comes from overthinking everything which stems from his OCD. An award-winning artist, he took some time off to reflect on himself and his growth. Now, he’s back to show off his new music and a new attitude. “It is What it is” is just a taste of the innovative sounds that he’s been cooking up.

Martel S. Sharpe