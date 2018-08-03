Tamia Wants Us All to Love “Deeper”

Tamia delivers another sweet and melodic offering, this time for the ballad “Deeper,” a song from her forthcoming album, Passion Like Fire.

“I have loved and I have lost,” the powerhouse vocalist sings on the introspective piano-driven track. “Broken rivers I have crossed / I have made it through the flames / Like a diamond I’ve been shaped, 1000 times again.”

Tamia took to Instagram to share her joy over the personal song, insisting, “I’m so excited for you to hear this song. Produced by the amazing @julioreyesmusic , this is an intimate message of love, loss and growth. If we could all learn to love deeper, the world would be a better place ❤️🧡💛”

Producer Julio Reyes adds, “Just in time! This is the message the world needs to listen to, and you my dear @realtamiaworld are the best messenger to deliver it. What an honor to be part of this beautiful project, thanks for your energy.”

“Deeper” follows last week’s “Today I do,” a wonderfully-crafted wedding song, and will be available to download if you pre-order Tamia’s new album, Passion Like Fire, due out September 7 via 21 Entertainment Group/Plus 1 Music Group/Entertainment One.

Tamia also recently announced the “Passion Like Fire Tour,” which kicks off September 18 in Cleveland, OH and culminates October 26 in Brooklyn, NY. See dates HERE.

Preview “Deeper” below.