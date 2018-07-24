Tamia Announces ‘Passion Like Fire’ Tour (Dates)

Tamia’s newest single “Leave It Smokin‘” has been tearing up the airwaves, a great determiner of the potential success of her forthcoming album, Passion Like Fire (due out Sept 7th).

To support the album, the veteran R&B songbird will be stepping out on tour this fall on her “Passion Like Fire Tour.” Tamia made the announcement on her IG page with the dates and a caption writing, “ARE YOU READY FOR TOUR 🚨🚨🚨

On sale this Friday at TAMIAWORLD.COM. Link in bio 🎤💃🏽 #PassionLikeFire #PassionLikeFireTOUR #tamia #TamiaHill.”

Launching September 18, the singer and songwriter will visit most of the major U.S. cities including Brooklyn, Charlotte, Cleveland, L.A., Dallas, Atlanta, Las Vegas, and more within 23 dates in a month and a half time span.

Check out the dates below and click HERE to buy tickets.