Are you looking for the perfect wedding song for your upcoming nuptials?

R&B songstress Tamia has the perfect song for you, as she’s released a new love ballad today (July 24) titled “Today I Do” in celebration of her 19th wedding anniversary to retired NBA star Grant Hill.

Whip out the Kleenex: the song (co-written by Lil Ronnie and Lewis Sky) is a piano-laden ballad about a bride’s vows and her undying love and commitment. The accompanying video includes footage of her real-life elaborate wedding to Hill on this day in 1999.

Tamia explains in a press release, “I went into the studio with Lil’ Ronnie and Sickpen [Lewis Sky] with the intention of writing a wedding song. I envisioned a bride walking down the aisle. A wedding day is such a special moment in people’s lives and I wanted to write a song that could soundtrack that moment. The power of a love song never dies. It’s timeless.”

“Today I Do” is the second single from Tamia’s forthcoming album “Passion Like Fire” due out on Sept 7th. She also just announced “Passion Like Fire Tour.” See dates HERE.