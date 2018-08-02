Lil Kim Unveils Sexy, Tropical Video For “Nasty One”

For all Lil Kim fans that have been missing the original Queen of Rap, look no further. The multi-platinum, Grammy-award winning rapper has released the official music video for her new single, “Nasty One.” Directed by Peter Dmitriyev, “Nasty One” will serve as the lead single from her upcoming project, which will be her fifth studio album.

“Nasty One” is not your typical Lil Kim song. Though she’s clearly spitting bars, the single is light on the rapping and gives off more of a Caribbean singing vibe. However, some things never change, meaning that at any age Kim is never afraid to talk about sex and her skills in the bedroom; even if the sex takes place in the backseat.

The music video takes place in a mansion, where Kim enjoys herself with her girlfriends and seduces a Black Adonis. The location seems like it’s in a tropical destination, which falls in line with the Caribbean theme. Throughout the video, Kim gives a couple of choreographed numbers with a few backup dancers, which is kind of refreshing since we haven’t seen her dance in a while.

Kim told Complex Magazine, “The single instantly reminds me of when I use to go to the underground clubs as a teenager. I naturally wanted the video to reflect that with the super sexy Caribbean vibe, vivid colors and the dancing. When my fans watch the video, I want them to ultimately jump up and groove with it.”

Online people are already excited about the return of Lil Kim and are loving her new song. They are even raving about her love interest in the music video — model Aaron Shady — a Miami resident and personal trainer who is known for his incredible body and curly hair.

Lil Kim has announced that her upcoming album will be released at the end of this year. However, no word yet on the title or any of the other singles that she plans to drop.

