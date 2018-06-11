Is Remy Ma’s Post-Prison Career a Disappointment?

It looks like Remy Ma’s fans aren’t too happy with her these days. Apparently, they are very disappointed by some of the moves that she’s had in her career post-prison. Issues that Remy’s fans have her continued appearances on Love & Hip Hop: New York, her beef with Nicki Minaj, and the fact that newcomer Cardi B has surpassed Remy in every way. They put some of the blame on Remy’s record label Columbia Records.

Once upon a time, there was a girl from The Bronx who captivated the Hip-Hop world with her dope verses and battle rapper style. She went on to reign as the most popular female rapper of her time, destined for greatest. That was until she caught a case and was sent to prison for a good eight years, only to serve six. Eventually, she was released and had to pick up the pieces of her career that she left behind. Four years after her release, she still isn’t back on track to reach the heights that she was predicted to reach before becoming a convict.

It’s like the worst Cinderella story ever. True, Remy Ma has her freedom, a husband, kids, and a lot of money to spend, but what else does she have to show for it? Where’s her Grammys, how many platinum, albums solo albums does she have, why don’t we have a Remy Ma hit single on the radio?

Instead of taking her top spot back, Remy has been occupying her time with other things. First being that she signed on to Love & Hip Hop: New York and brought the franchise back to life with a legitimate Hip-Hop artist. While on the show, she made it a point to give her and Papoose a formal wedding. Unfortunately, she’s stayed on and dropped herself down to the level of amateur female rappers like Mariah Lynn, while Cardi B went on to take her career through the roof.

We all love Cardi B, but let’s be honest. She started her career off as “click-bait” and sound bites before anyone ever realized that she was actually talented. And no matter how many popular songs she makes or accolades she gains, Cardi’s rapping skills could never stand a chance against the bars of Remy Ma. Fortunately for Cardi, she was able to win people over with her personality first and then hit them with her talent later.

