Sevyn Streeter Joins Dee-1 For “Love Always Wins”

R&B songbird Sevyn Streeter joins rapper Dee-1 for his latest single, “Love Always Wins,” a song from the RCA Inspiration signee’s debut album, Slingshot David, released in November 2017. The accompanying visual sheds light on social injustice movements like Black Lives Matter, but also puts the spotlight on relationships and having love at the core to keep them elevating. As you notice in the clip, Sevyn and her man couldn’t survive the constant arguing, which ultimately led to their demise, but when she meets Dee-1, they establish a unique connection due to their fight for love.

“Working on this song with Sevyn Streeter felt magical. We both put our hearts into it and we know how much the world needs to hear this message,” states Dee-1. “With all the fighting, discrimination, shooting and hating going on, it’s important to know that LOVE is more powerful than anything. ‘Love Always Wins.'”

Dee-1’s debut project touches on a variety of sounds, which he has reasoning for. “If I’m telling the story of my life starting from my elementary school years and up, it has to be authentic,” the rapper tells Billboard. “In elementary school, I wanted to be a Hot Boy and their music was the soundtrack to my lifestyle, so ‘Wanna Be a Hot Boy’ features a vintage Mannie Fresh type of feel.”

He also added: “I approached this album like, ‘What if I never make another album?’ We wouldn’t all be here if it wasn’t for God.”

Watch the video for the touching “Love Always Wins”: