10 Songs To Gear Up For NY Fashion Week

You know what’s better than music? Events with music! (and the highly anticipated ones are a plus) New York Fashion Week (NYFW) is here and while you put the finishing touches on your slay day outfits, check out these tunes to get you ready to party and indulge in the festivities.

The models are preparing to smize their way through their fiercest walks in designers head to toe. Artists and bands are providing the catwalk soundtracks with fan-favorite tunes and of course, we can expect to see some familiar celebrity faces all around front-and-center. In preparation for the continuously running week, we’ve selected 10 songs to help you get in the spirit.

1. Finesse (Remix) – Bruno Mars Ft. Cardi B

Bringing the boogie Bronx to the fierce runway will put anybody in the mood. Not to mention Card B is a New York native with a distinctive style — who can resist the fun and creative single.

2. Havana – Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug

Fashion mister Young Thugger Thugger, known for staying up to date on the hottest trends from the streets to the runways, accompanies Fuego Latina Camila Cabello in a subtle yet hot and sexy single. Doesn’t this song make you want to strut your stuff?

3. Walk It, Talk It – Migos ft. Drake

Three Atlanta natives have made climbing the charts look effortless, bringing fans hit after hit. ‘Walk It, Talk It’ features Drake, who’s been around since Versace, Bando (two singles from Migos earlier days into the music industry), so for NYFW, you have to cat-walk it like you talk it.

4. Filthy – Justin Timberlake

Justin rocked his Super Bowl performance so he had to be added to our list with his feel-good, so real tune, “Filthy.” So, while you strut down the streets of the Big Apple, remember your haters are going to hate. This tune will for sure put you in an unbothered zone.

5. Lemon – NERD ft. Rihanna

This fun single puts you in the mood to have a good time and take some flicks while you’re at it. It’s all about the angles so tell your paparazzi get the lens right.

6. The Way Life Goes – Lil Uzi Vert ft. Nicki Minaj & Oh Wonder

“The Queen for eight Summers” is a fun stylish fashionista who’s willing to push the envelope in her lyricism and style since day one. She features on Lil Uzi’s song, dropping designer names and talking about bags she stops like TSA.

7. Ric Flair Drip – Offset & Metro Boomin

Thousands to Millions of dollars all wrapped up in garments and accessories will be flashed throughout the production so it’s safe to say Offset is correct about having a coupe on his wrist. There will be a lot of Ric Flair Drip throughout the week.

8. Bodak Yellow – Cardi B

Cardi has had a stellar year for everybody, so why not? Bodak Yellow topped the charts and Cardi has made money moves already stepping into 2018 with her red bottoms and during NYFW you should too. This fun, girl power anthem will have your neck swinging and hair flipping.

9. Land of the Freaks – 2 Chainz

“Yeah gold, all on my pinky, yea gold all on my wrist, yeah gold all in my grill, yeah gold all on my chest.” NYFW-goers are going to be razzle-dazzled daily in top trends from the fashion world’s top designers. Recording artist, 2 Chainz recently released “LAND OF THE FREAKS” from his Mixtape, ‘The Play Don’t Care Who Makes It.’

10. Bad & Boujee – Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert

Enjoy yourself, just don’t get left out LOL!

You’re officially NYFW ready! So get out there and be Tyra fierce!

BTW, we made life easy for you with a custom playlist via Spotify:

Words By Ciara Lee