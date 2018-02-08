Tinashe Perfects The Smokey Eye For Vogue

Tinashe is no stranger to a banging smokey eye as she was recently seen flaunting an effortless blend in her sexy video for “No Drama” featuring Migos member Offset. The single hails from the singer’s upcoming sophomore album, Joyride.

Alongside her music, the R&B beauty’s love for a nice beat is another brewing passion of her’s. Stopping by Vogue earlier this week, the songstress showed off her technique to perfecting the beloved smokey eye.

“Onstage, I want lashes; I want drama; I want deep eyes, way more contour, and way more highlight, so it can sparkle in the light,” she told Vogue.

Of course, her wants are set to change as being glammed 24/7 takes a lot of work. Tinashe prefers a casual look and who said a smokey eye couldn’t be just that? Transforming herself into the perfect daytime glam, Tinashe gives a step-by-step tutorial with her must-have products necessary to get that beat she desires on any given day.

Commemorating the success of her latest single, Tinashe is scheduled to perform at SONY’s Lost In Music showcase this weekend.