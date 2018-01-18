Tinashe Unwraps Sexy Video For “No Drama” Single

Hours after launching her brand new single, “No Drama,” featuring Migos member Offset, R&B artist Tinashe drops a dark and sexy music video to support the record.

In the partly dimmed clip, Tinashe rocks blonde hair and several skin-tight outfits as she carries out her seductive choreography dance moves.

The bouncy “No Drama,” was produced by Stargate and follows up the previously released “Flame” — Tinashe rides the Hip-Hop wave while dripping catchy and feel-good vocals.

“We pulled up in that ooh la la / Then backed out in that oh my God,” she sings. “Don’t want no drama, Ma.”

In September (2017), Tinashe told WWD: “I actually have a brand new song coming out that I’m very excited about… It’s very cool. It’s muted, it’s very sexy.”

Tinashe’s long-awaited sophomore studio album, Joyride, is the second of a two-part series, which included ‘Nightride.’

Watch the sexy video for “No Drama” below: