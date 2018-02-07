Big Sean Announces “Unfriendly Reminder Tour”

Big Sean has announced the dates for his North America tour. Kicking off on February 12th in Orlando, Florida, Big Sean will head out on the road with tourmates Playboi Carti, Shy Glizzy, and GASHI on the “Unfriendly Reminder Tour.”

“Can’t wait to see y’all on the road, face to face. Don’t forget… YOU choose my setlist!” Big Sean wrote on Instagram.

He also explain why the tour is special: “Before I step into this new chapter of music, I was really sitting and reflecting on the past ten years and all we’ve accomplished,” he tweeted. “I had to go back in and listen to all the old mixtapes and albums, and I was like damn man a lot of this stuff didn’t get the true shine. So with the platform I have now, I thought it would be perfect to revisit a lot of the old music as well as the new classics on my next tour. But I’m gonna give you guys the opportunity to chose my setlist on this tour. Can’t wait to hit the road.”

The tour comes after Sean Don’s ‘I Decided’ album success and touring. The rapper was nominated for “Best Rap Performance” for his single “Bounce Back” at this year’s Grammy Awards.

The announcement also follows the release of his collaboration album with Metro Boomin entitled, ‘Double or Nothing,’ released in December 2017. The 31-city trek is a dedication to the rapper’s voyage in the industry and to his fans.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale this Thursday, February 8th from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (local time). General admission tickets will become available on Friday, February 9 at 10 a.m. (local time).

Unfriendly Reminder Tour Dates:

April 12 – Orlando, FL – CFE Arena

April 14 – Miami, FL – Bayfront Park Amphitheatre

April 15 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

April 18 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

April 19 – Austin, TX – H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

April 20 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

April 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre

April 24 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

April 25 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

April 28 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

April 29 – San Jose, CA – Event Center at San Jose State University

May 1 – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theatre

May 3 – Vancouver, Canada – PNE Forum

May 5 – Edmonton, Canada – Shaw Conference Center

May 8 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

May 9 – Kansas City, MO – Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

May 10 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

May 11 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy

May 14 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 15 – Washington, D.C. – Anthem

May 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

May 19 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun

May 20 – Philadelphia, PA – Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing

May 22 – Boston, MA – Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

May 25 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

May 26 – Indianapolis, IN – Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

May 27 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

May 29 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Harris Pavilion

May 30 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion

June 2 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

June 3 – Toronto, Canada – RBC Echo Beach