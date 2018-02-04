Top 10 Songs To Play During Your Super Bowl Party

When you throw a Super Bowl party, you must have three things: food, drinks, and great music. Just in case you forgot to put together a playlist, our brother site Rappersroom has got you covered. Here are a few tunes to keep your party flowing while the game is going.

1. All I Do Is Win – DJ Khaled

2. Motorsport – Migos, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B.

3. God’s Plan – Drake

4. Finesse – Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B.

5. Juice – Yo Gotti

6. No Limit – G Eazy

7. Roll in Peace – Kodak Black

8. We Will Rock You – Queen

9. Lemon – N.E.R.D ft. Rihanna

10. Pills & Automobiles – Chris Brown

The Superbowl is a national tradition with millions of people watching around the world. Each household will enjoy their own unique gathering, and here’s hoping that yours will be memorable for all in attendance.

Blast our Spotify playlist during your party, and @singersroom on Instagram if you’re sharing your intimate gathering.

Words By Rochelle Pollard