Rapper Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Welcome Baby Girl

We’re not sure how your February started out but between the MIGOS dropping Culture II, the Black Panther soundtrack being co-produced by Kendrick Lamar and Top Dawg and now the birth of the rapper’s first child with Kanye Wests’ sister-in-law, Kylie Jenner – Black History Month 2018 is LIT!

When the “Antidote” rapper was asked about his relationship with the lip-kit mogul during a Billboard interview last January, he chalked it up as rumors. With Scott and Jenner announcing the birth of their daughter via Kylie’s Instagram page Sunday, days after giving birth, we now know the rumors were in fact true.

Via her Instagram, Jenner revealed the news with a post saying “I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress-free, and healthy way I knew how.”

The new parents also released an 11-minute video chronicling the pregnancy journey where they can be seen together during hospital visits and other family moments up to and shortly after the birth.

According to TMZ, Jenner gave birth to the baby girl at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles. The baby arrived at 4:43 PM and weighed in at eight pounds and nine ounces.

Check out the video here: