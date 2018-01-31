Lil Mo Joins Bre-Z On New Single “Best Of Me”

R&B veteran Lil Mo joins Empire actress and rapper Bre-Z on her new offering, “Best Of Me.”

On the catchy club-banger, Bre slays with slick and braggadocious rhymes about how she moves as she taps into Jay-Z’s bars from “Best Of Me,” featuring Mya, while Mo lays the backdrop with sultry and electrifying vocals.

“Now you mad ’cause I brag about the cash I got / You see, I’m used to not having a lot,” Bre spits. “I’m from the gutter and nah / I ain’t the time cause this shit ain’t got a price.”

“I don’t need nothing from you / I ain’t got nothing to prove,” Lil Mo sings. “To get the best of me… / You gotta bring the best of you.”

The song title seems perfect for this collaboration as both artists deliver cohesive and masterful verses.

Hopefully, this record gets some air times!