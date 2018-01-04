SZA Joins Kendrick Lamar on ‘Black Panther’ Single, “All The Stars”

R&B songstress SZA and labelmate, rapper Kendrick Lamar team for “All the Stars,” the first single from ‘Black Panther: The Album,’ the motion-picture soundtrack for the upcoming Marvel-inspired film.

On the track, the Compton-emcee spit painstaking and thought-provoking bars about how he sees the world and entitled people, while SZA supports with soulful and inspirational vocals.

“This may be the night that my dreams might let me know / All the stars are closer, all the stars are closer, all the stars are closer,” SZA sings before Lamar unleashes his force.

Tell me what you gon’ do to me / Confrontation ain’t nothin’ new to me / You can bring a bullet, bring a sword / Bring a morgue, but you can’t bring the truth to me / F*ck you and all your expectations,” he spits. “I don’t even want your congratulations / I recognize you far as confidence and / Calculated promises all in your conversation / I hate people that feel entitled / Look at me crazy ’cause I ain’t invite you.”

‘Black Panther: The Album’ is being curated by Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) and label boss Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith.

“Black Panther” is directed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Ryan Coogler and stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Oscar® winner Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira, among others.

This will mark the first time that Lamar will write, produce, perform and curate for a major motion picture. He was hand-selected for the role by Black Panther Coogler. “I am honored to be working with such an incredible artist whose work has been so inspirational, and whose artistic themes align with those we explore in the film,” said Coogler. “I can’t wait for the world to hear what Kendrick and TDE have in store.”

Cortez Kenny also shared his excitement. “Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is amazing, from its cast to its director,” he gushed. “The magnitude of this film showcases a great marriage of art and culture. I’m truly honored to contribute my knowledge of producing sound and writing music alongside Ryan and Marvel’s vision.”

TDE’s Tiffith said working on “such a powerful movie” is a “great opportunity” and a revealed a sign of things to come: “We’re always working on new goals at TDE, so teaming up with Disney, Marvel Studios and the Black Panther film makes perfect sense.”

Black Panther arrives in theaters on Feb. 16.