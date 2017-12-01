Miguel releases his fourth studio album, ‘War & Leisure,’ the follow up to 2015’s ‘Wildheart.’ The 12-song project is headed by the singles “Come Through and Chill,” featuring J. Cole, “Pineapple Skies,” “Sky Walker,” featuring Travis Scott, “Shockandawe,” and “Told You So.” Other appearances include Rick Ross (“Criminal”), Kali Uchis (“Caramelo Duro”), and Quiñ (“Wolf”).

“War and leisure is the best way to describe it,” Miguel told Beats 1 about the LP. “I feel this overwhelming tension between the inspiration of what’s inspiring me in our time now. It’s not hard to see what we’re going through or what we’re living through. But on a personal side, we just all have our own battles that we’re trying to win every day. Waking up in the morning, just trying to get up on our feet, stay positive. I think that’s one of the energies that I’m being pulled and inspired by, being pushed by rather.”

Miguel will support the album with the 34-date “The War & Leisure Tour,” which kicks off on Feb. 22 in Portland, and will make stops in major cities like Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Atlanta, and Miami before wrapping on April 12 in Berkeley, CA.

OVO SOUND / Warner Bros. recording artist Roy Wood$ drops his debut LP ‘Say Less,’ which is headed by the single of the same name. The project features appearances from Partynextdoor and dvsn, as well as PNB Rock and 24hrs.

This is Wood$’ first LP released on the OVO Sound label co-founded by Aubrey “Drake” Graham and Noah “40” Shebib. Previous projects include the 2015 EP Exis, which featured Drake on the single “Drama,” as well as the 2016 EPs Nocturnal and Waking at Dawn.

After leaving the military, Las Vegas-based singer/songwriter Todd Zack Jr. gets back to his first love by releasing the 6-track EP, ‘Evoking Emotions.’ The set is led by several sultry ballads, including the fan favorite “Waiting,” which showcases the R&B artist’s vocal process and intoxicating delivery. Other tracks include “Come Here,” which gives us a taste of his uptempo side, and “Bad Habits,” a song with a more lyrical approach.

Cop it on iTunes.