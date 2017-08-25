Connect with us

Miguel – Sky Walker Ft. Travis Scott

R&B Music Videos

Miguel – Sky Walker Ft. Travis Scott

Shortly after releasing the audio to his brand new single, “Sky Walker,” Miguel drops a music video for the hater-proof record.

In the clip, the R&B artist plays several characters including a cool surfer on the beach, Tom Cruise in the air, a matador in the streets and a photographer in the bedroom.

Miguel is currently in the studio working on his fourth studio album, the follow-up to 2015’s Wildheart.

“Right now, [I’m] just wrapping up a project,” Miguel told Fader about the pending project. “I feel like I’ve been creating three projects simultaneously. So the one that’s the most complete is kind of what I’m wrapping up now.”

Miguel has appeared on three singles so far in 2017, collaborating with DJ Premier for “2 LOVIN U” before hooking up with RL Grime on “Stay For It” and Dua Lipa for her track “Lost in the Light.”

