Miguel Taps J. Cole For New Song “Come Through and Chill” — Reveals Album Track List

Miguel joins forces with rapper J. Cole for his latest release, “Come Through and Chill,” a sensual groove from his highly-anticipated forthcoming album, War & Leisure.

On the track, Miguel reveals his rolling stones mentality as he attempts to bed women in different area codes.

“Hello, stranger,” he sings. “It’s been a minute since we last kicked it / By the way, I just got in town / And I won’t let cumulus clouds all in the sky ruin my vibe / Usually, I don’t do this often / But since we’re coolin’, is it an option?”

J. Cole supports Miguel’s views, but he also uses his appearance to tackle social injustice issues. “Know you’ve been on my mind like Kaepernick kneelin’ / Or police killings, or Trump sayin’ slick shit,” he raps. “Manipulatin’ poor white folks because they ignant / Blind to the struggles of the ones that got the pigment / Lately I’ve been stressin’ ’cause it seems so malignant.”

“Come Through And Chill” follows the previously released offerings “Pineapple Skies,” “Sky Walker,” “Shockandawe,” and, “Told You So.”

Miguel and J. Cole previously hooked up for the popular single, “Power Trip,” and he recently spoke about their reunion via Beats 1.

“He’s good energy,” Miguel says of J. Cole. “I think that’s one of things that as fans of music, we really care when someone can capture our energy and take what they’re feeling and translate it. He’s always been exceptional at that. And so when he comes on, as like you said, when I first heard his verse too, I was like see. And then what he’s saying is just spot on. I think that’s what it is. Beyond music, I f*ck with Cole, he’s f*cking with me. We’re friends on the outside of this. Yeah. It’s an honor to have him as a friend, not only in music, but in general.”

Along with the new single, Miguel also shared the album track listing for ‘War & Leisure,’ which he says has five features.

“War and leisure is the best way to describe it,” he tells Beats 1. “I think I feel this overwhelming tension between the inspiration of what’s inspiring me in our time now. It’s not hard to see what we’re going through or what we’re living through. But on a personal side, we just all have our own battles that we’re trying to win every day. Waking up in the morning, just trying to get up on our feet, stay positive. I think that’s one of the energies that I’m being pulled and inspired by, being pushed by rather.”

“Leisure, that’s our need to just thrive,” he continued. “Wanting to flourish in this world. I think enjoying the moment is so important and being able to fill that space. But is there is what we have in our conscious mind that we’re dealing with and things that we are moved by spiritually so I think it’s is the most relatable in our time. I feel like we’re all dealing with those completely opposite and contrasting energies. I think my fans feel it too. I try to stay in tune with what they’re doing. So I’m just trying to give them something that resonates with them.”

War & Leisure is due out Dec. 1. See the tracklisting below.