Miguel Takes Us High With Feel-Good Gem “Pineapple Skies”

Miguel drops a feel-good winner in the form of “Pineapple Skies,” the latest single from his upcoming album, ‘War & Leisure.’

On the two-step beat, mudded with soft strings, electric guitar, and a funky bassline, the R&B crooner mesmerizes with his intoxicating and lush melodies as he sings about a higher love.

“Are these trees high enough, baby?” he sings. “Leave us so high, your feet won’t touch the ground / Would you look up, baby? / It’s pineapple purple skies / I promise everything gon’ be alright.”

“Pineapple Skies,” which Miguel previewed back in July (2017) on Snoop Dogg’s “GGN” series, follows the previously released offerings “Sky Walker,” “Shockandawe,” and, “Told You So.”

Miguel’s upcoming album, War & Leisure, due out Dec. 1, follows 2015’s Wildheart, and was inspired by the current political climate.

“This album is intentionally about the ethos right now, that we are right in the middle of all this,” Miguel recently told Billboard. “We’re trying to flourish in the middle of all this. We all wake up, and it’s time to be creative and amazing and positive and all the things that we’re supposed to be when you look on Instagram, but then we’re dealing with these same problems, this injustice, wars between politicians with egos. Like, 140 characters are going to get us into a war right now?”