Video: Miguel – Told You So

Miguel is amping up the promotion around his upcoming fourth studio album, War & Leisure, due out Dec. 1, by releasing a music video for his latest single, “Told You So.”

In the visual, directed by Miguel and Karim Huu Do, the silky R&B singer and songwriter brings awareness to social and political issues facing the nation while singing and dancing in a deserted land. In other scenes, special effects and digital distortions are used to show chaos.

“I don’t wanna say I told you so,” he sings in the video. “But I told you so / I already know you / Your ways and all that you desire.”

“A little over a year ago, Karim Hu Doo and I created one of my favorite visuals for one of my favorite songs on War & Leisure called ‘Told You So,’” wrote Miguel.

“Told You So” follows the previous releases “Sky Walker” and “Shockandawe.”

Miguel recently spoke with Billboard about War & Leisure. “We’re trying not to pay attention, but we have to pay attention,” he says. “With my albums, I always try to take a picture of what’s going on in my life. War & Leisure has political undertones, because that’s what life feels like right now. This album is intentionally about the ethos right now, that we are right in the middle of all this. We’re trying to flourish in the middle of all this. We all wake up, and it’s time to be creative and amazing and positive and all the things that we’re supposed to be when you look on Instagram, but then we’re dealing with these same problems, this injustice, wars between politicians with egos. Like, 140 characters are going to get us into a war right now?”