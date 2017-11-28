Miguel to Support New Album With “The War & Leisure Tour” (Dates)

R&B artist Miguel will support his much-anticipated forthcoming album, ‘War & Leisure,’ with The War & Leisure Tour.

The 34-date trek will kick off on Feb. 22 in Portland, and make stops in major cities like Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Atlanta, and Miami before wrapping on April 12 in Berkeley, CA.

Tickets for the trek go on sale Dec. 4. See dates below.

Miguel’s fourth album, ‘War & Leisure,’ due out Dec. 1, is headed by the singles “Come Through and Chill,” featuring J. Cole, “Pineapple Skies,” “Sky Walker,” “Shockandawe,” and, “Told You So.”

“War and leisure is the best way to describe it,” Miguel told Beats 1. “I feel this overwhelming tension between the inspiration of what’s inspiring me in our time now. It’s not hard to see what we’re going through or what we’re living through. But on a personal side, we just all have our own battles that we’re trying to win every day. Waking up in the morning, just trying to get up on our feet, stay positive. I think that’s one of the energies that I’m being pulled and inspired by, being pushed by rather.”