Beyonce Joins Eminem on New Single “Walk On Water”

Rapper Eminem returns to the airwaves, and he has some serious star power supporting.

The Shady Records boss drops the new single, “Walk On Water,” featuring Beyonce and produced by Rick Rubin.

“I walk on water but I ain’t no Jesus / I walk on water but only when it freezes,” Beyoncé sings on the chorus.

The record is accompanied by a promotional campaign in which Eminem reveals a fake video of a drug ad saying: “Walk on Water. Take as needed.”

“Walk On Water” will appear on Eminem’s upcoming LP, Revival, his first project since 2013’s The Marshall Mathers LP2.

On November 18th, Eminem will perform songs from the new album on Saturday Night Live, the episode being hosted by Chance the Rapper.