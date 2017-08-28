Khalid Performs Medley During MTV VMA Pre-Show, Wins Best New Artist

R&B newcomer Khalid received some well-deserved shine during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Pre-Show.

Taking the stage in a bright Supreme jacket and denim jeans, the 19-year-old performed his breakout single “Location.” He later trekked through the crowd as he performed his single, “American Teen,” and closed out with “Young Dumb & Broke,” while being backed by cheerleaders.

Khaled topped off the night on a great note by winning the Best New Artist Moon Person. The rising star beat out Julia Michaels, SZA, Kodak Black, Young M.A., and Noah Cyrus to take the crown.

Khalid is currently on “The American Teen Tour,” which is set to end Sept. 21 in San Francisco.

Watch Khalid’s pre-show medley below.