Khalid Reveals ‘The American Teen’ Tour Dates

Rising R&B newcomer Khalid announces dates for ‘The American Teen Tour,’ his second North American headlining trek, which supports his debut album. The tour will kick off on July 12th in Portland, OR and make a number of major stops including New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Philadelphia before wrapping on Sept. 21 in San Francisco, CA.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, May 18th at 12pm local time and can be purchased HERE. There will be a presale across all dates beginning at 10am local time on Wednesday, May 17th – CLICK HERE.

Tour Dates below:

7/12 – Roseland Theater: Portland, OR

7/14 – The Showbox SoDo: Seattle, WA

7/16 – The Catalyst: Santa Cruz, CA

7/19 – The Observatory North Park: San Diego, CA

7/20 – The Observatory: Santa Ana, CA

7/22 – Brooklyn Bowl: Las Vegas, NV

7/23 – Celebrity Theatre: Phoenix, AZ

7/24 – Sunshine Theater: Albuquerque, NM

7/26 – The Aztec Theater: San Antonio, TX

7/27 – House of Blues – Dallas: Dallas, TX

7/28 – House of Blues – Houston: Houston, TX

7/30 – Center Stage: Atlanta, GA

8/1 – House of Blues – FL: Orlando, FL

8/2 – Revolution: Fort Lauderdale, FL

8/5 – The Fillmore: Silver Spring, MD

8/6 – Paradise Rock Club: Boston, MA

8/8 – Corona Theatre: Montreal, QC

8/9 – Rebel: Toronto, ON

8/10 – Theatre of Living Arts: Philadelphia, PA

8/13 – Terminal 5: New York, NY

8/17 – House of Blues – Chicago: Chicago, IL

8/18 – First Avenue: Minneapolis, MN

8/20 – Ogden Theater: Denver, CO

8/25 – The Novo: Los Angeles, CA

9/21 – Nob Hill Masonic: San Francisco, CA

In related news, today, Forever 21 announced the launch of their Global Campaign featuring Khalid. He will become the face of the company’s Summer Digital Campaign, #F21xMusic, and Men’s Line.

Khalid has been surrounded by music his entire life. He grew up in a military family, his mother is a singer with the Army and he was introduced to music at an early age. Khalid spent most of his childhood in Germany before moving to Watertown, NY for High School. The summer going into his senior year of High School, Khalid’s family was ordered to relocate to El Paso, TX. By 18-years-old, Khalid, who is classically vocal trained, had drawn on his experiences with moving often and the unique experience of growing up having lived in two continents and parlayed them into the creation of his viral smash, “Location” which helped him to land a major label deal with Right Hand Music Group/RCA Records. Khalid released “Location” before his high school graduation and it garnered over 1.52 million plays in less than two months. Khalid’s debut album, American Teen, has received mass critical acclaim.

Khalid is currently on tour with Travis Scott.