Khalid – Location (Remix) Feat. Kehlani & Lil Wayne

R&B newcomer Khalid gets a strong assist from rap veteran Lil Wayne and rising songstress Kehlani for the remix of his breakout record, “Location.”

Weezy gets the party started by spitting infectious and naughty lyrics over the smooth production. The song then transitions to Khalid’s original verse before Kehlani turns up the heat by dropping some hater-proof relationship knowledge. They can choose to watch, but I’d rather they just listen / Could fill up an album with everything that they’re missing / They so superficial, don’t understand how we’re chillin’ / We don’t need a lot, we got us, and that’s why we’re winnin’,” she sings.

The original version of “Location” appears on Khalid’s debut album, American Teen, which debuted in the top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart.