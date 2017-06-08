Today (June 8), 19-year-old singer-songwriter Khalid releases the remix to “Young Dumb & Broke” featuring hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd, and rapper, Lil Yachty. Stream below and purchase the Remix HERE.

Last month, Khalid announced his second North American headlining tour called the “American Teen Tour” in support of his debut album. The tour sold out so quickly that each city needed to switch to larger venues or additional shows were added. See full updated list of tour dates with added shows included (below).

WED 7/12 Roseland Theater Portland, OR THU 7/13 PNE Forum Vancouver, BC FRI 7/14 Marymoor Park Seattle, WA SUN 7/16 The Catalyst Santa Cruz, CA TUE 7/18 House of Blues San Diego, CA WED 7/19 The Observatory North Park San Diego, CA THU 7/20 The Observatory Santa Ana, CA SAT 7/22 Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas, NV SUN 7/23 Celebrity Theatre Phoenix, AZ MON 7/24 Expo New Mexico Albuquerque, NM WED 7/26 The Aztec Theater San Antonio, TX THU 7/27 South Side Ballroom Dallas, TX FRI 7/28 The Revention Music Center Houston, TX SUN 7/30 Center Stage Atlanta, GA MON 7/31 The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA WED 8/1 House of Blues Orlando, FL THU 8/2 The Fillmore Miami Beach Miami Beach, FL FRI 8/4 The Fillmore Washington, D.C. SAT 8/5 The Fillmore Washington, D.C. SUN 8/6 House of Blues Boston, MA TUE 8/8 Métropolis Montreal, CA WED 8/9 Rebel Toronto, CA FRI 8/11 The Fillmore Philadelphia, PA SUN 8/13 Terminal 5 New York, NY MON 8/14 Terminal 5 New York, NY WED 8/16 House of Blues Chicago, IL THU 8/17 House of Blues Chicago, IL FRI 8/18 Eagles Ballroom Milwaukee, WI SAT 8/19 Myth Night Club Minneapolis, MN MON 8/21 Ogden Theater Denver, CO TUE 8/22 Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO WED 8/23 The Complex Salt Lake City, UT FRI 8/25 The Novo Los Angeles, CA SAT 8/26 The Novo Los Angeles, CA TUE 8/29 The Novo Los Angeles, CA WED 8/30 Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA FRI 9/1 Memorial Auditorium Sacramento, CA



