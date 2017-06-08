Music
Khalid – Young Dumb & Broke (Remix) feat. Rae Sremmurd & Lil Yachty + Added Tour Dates
Today (June 8), 19-year-old singer-songwriter Khalid releases the remix to “Young Dumb & Broke” featuring hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd, and rapper, Lil Yachty. Stream below and purchase the Remix HERE.
Last month, Khalid announced his second North American headlining tour called the “American Teen Tour” in support of his debut album. The tour sold out so quickly that each city needed to switch to larger venues or additional shows were added. See full updated list of tour dates with added shows included (below).
|WED
|7/12
|Roseland Theater
|Portland, OR
|THU
|7/13
|PNE Forum
|Vancouver, BC
|FRI
|7/14
|Marymoor Park
|Seattle, WA
|SUN
|7/16
|The Catalyst
|Santa Cruz, CA
|TUE
|7/18
|House of Blues
|San Diego, CA
|WED
|7/19
|The Observatory North Park
|San Diego, CA
|THU
|7/20
|The Observatory
|Santa Ana, CA
|SAT
|7/22
|Brooklyn Bowl
|Las Vegas, NV
|SUN
|7/23
|Celebrity Theatre
|Phoenix, AZ
|MON
|7/24
|Expo New Mexico
|Albuquerque, NM
|WED
|7/26
|The Aztec Theater
|San Antonio, TX
|THU
|7/27
|South Side Ballroom
|Dallas, TX
|FRI
|7/28
|The Revention Music Center
|Houston, TX
|SUN
|7/30
|Center Stage
|Atlanta, GA
|MON
|7/31
|The Tabernacle
|Atlanta, GA
|WED
|8/1
|House of Blues
|Orlando, FL
|THU
|8/2
|The Fillmore Miami Beach
|Miami Beach, FL
|FRI
|8/4
|The Fillmore
|Washington, D.C.
|SAT
|8/5
|The Fillmore
|Washington, D.C.
|SUN
|8/6
|House of Blues
|Boston, MA
|TUE
|8/8
|Métropolis
|Montreal, CA
|WED
|8/9
|Rebel
|Toronto, CA
|FRI
|8/11
|The Fillmore
|Philadelphia, PA
|SUN
|8/13
|Terminal 5
|New York, NY
|MON
|8/14
|Terminal 5
|New York, NY
|WED
|8/16
|House of Blues
|Chicago, IL
|THU
|8/17
|House of Blues
|Chicago, IL
|FRI
|8/18
|Eagles Ballroom
|Milwaukee, WI
|SAT
|8/19
|Myth Night Club
|Minneapolis, MN
|MON
|8/21
|Ogden Theater
|Denver, CO
|TUE
|8/22
|Fillmore Auditorium
|Denver, CO
|WED
|8/23
|The Complex
|Salt Lake City, UT
|FRI
|8/25
|The Novo
|Los Angeles, CA
|SAT
|8/26
|The Novo
|Los Angeles, CA
|TUE
|8/29
|The Novo
|Los Angeles, CA
|WED
|8/30
|Santa Barbara Bowl
|Santa Barbara, CA
|FRI
|9/1
|Memorial Auditorium
|Sacramento, CA
@thegreatkhalid