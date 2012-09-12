5 Rea$on$ Ladie$ Would Let Mr. A$AP Rocky $mash

If you can confidently SQUEEZE Rihanna‘s backside at the VMAs in front of Drake and Chris Brown, you are on your way to stardom and becoming an over night sex symbol. Back in the day, the R&B cats had the swag, but now it seems that the rappers have the allure that the ladies want or atleast that’s a person they wouldn’t mind “smashing”. (If women are calling Rick Ross sexy then I don’t think there is any limit. I am just saying.) There are a lot of reasons we love the bad boy, but now the bad boys are taking it to another level. Rakim Mayers aka A$AP Rocky is a true 80’s baby, born in 1988. This American rapper and music video director has taken his sizzurp entrenched (South/North), Houston-influenced Harlemite sound into the rap game and has been received by many. He’s cocky and the ladies love it. He merges his influences and that’s what the people can’t get enough of. He just seems to be a cat that could easily get a nice one night stand out of a girl that might not “usually do something like that.”



1. $uccessful: Rocky is talented when it comes to this music thing. Women go heads over heels for artists … they have a hypnotizing quality that helps to make those panties slip right off. A$AP Rocky stands out because his music is new and fresh. he sounds like a Houston rapper with a NYC style. It’s almost as if Scarface and Cam’ron had a baby. That’s probably why the ladies love him and the fellas respect his movement. He dropped his debut mixtape, LiveLoveA$AP, in 2011, which was well received by the people and critics. He is now planning to make the world bow down to A$AP with his debut studio album, LongLiveA$AP, due out October 31, 2012.

“They just say, “What’s up.” I don’t see that much craziness happening. I just want to be what I’m meant to be. I just want to have recognition for the work that I do and my talents.” – A$AP Rocky After this slick move on the VMA stage with Rihanna. I am pretty sure the people will be bothering you now. His success and drive are an aphrodisiac.

2. $wagger: You have to have swag if you’re named after the hip hop legend Rakim. A$AP’s swagger and style come from his ability to take the best of the East Coast, Midwest and the South (Texas). He moves around with a cocky smile and he is always telling everyone that “he be that pretty muther&ucka”. I guess you have to believe him if he puts it that way.

3. $trong: His father, a Harlem hustler, was in jail by the time young A$AP was 12 and a year later his older brother was killed outside his apartment. Young A$AP was motivated to stick to the craft that he had started from the age of 8. He was inspired by hometown heroes The Diplomats and other hip hop acts like Three 6 Mafia, Mobb Deep, Wu-Tang Clan, UGK, Run DMC and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony. Young A$AP moved throughout Manhattan with his mother from shelter to shelter until he moved to Elmwood Park, New Jersey. It was these turbulent life experiences, the streets and his drive, which led to A$AP Rocky developing a smorgasbord of style with a deep street base.



4. Creative: Rocky brought together a fresh new hip hop clique called A$AP Mob, in 2007, which was comprised of a collective of rappers, producers, and music video directors. He came up with the A$AP mark, which has multiple meanings, including “Always Strive and Prosper”, “Assassinating Snitches and Police”, and Rocky’s favorite, “Acronym Symbolizing Any Purpose”.

5. $tyle: His Hip-Goth style is enough to make the ladies go crazy. He talks slick and dresses even slicker. Its like mixing a Texas country pimp with a Harlem hustler.

“My brother taught me how to style. Like, he was light-skinned with all the girls and shit. His nickname was “Pretty Ricky,” so he used to get all the girls and I was like, “I want to be like him.” He was “Pretty Ricky” and I’m that “Pretty Motherfucker” and I’m trying to walk in his shoes. Honestly, I wear whatever, I don’t see what everybody else wearing. Like these are black ACNE jeans. They look regular, but not many people are wearing these. I like that. Then I have my fucking army coat ’cause I’m still gutter, and Timbs on ’cause I still do this. This is just for sound check, wait till you see what I have on tonight. Might come through with some Alexander Wang, stylin’ on motherfuckers yo, Rick Owens and shit. Oh, hell yeah, but not from the brands I really want free stuff from. Raf Simons didn’t call me, Jeremy Scott still didn’t call me, Rick Owens didn’t. They might soon, hopefully.” – exclaims A$AP.

We will all learn to love Rocky ASAP… as soon as possible. He just has that it factor. It is just a matter of time before he takes things over and makes all the ladies say he is “that pretty muther&ucka.”

