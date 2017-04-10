Is Rihanna Being Eyed For ‘Matrix’ Remake?

Rihanna’s acting career seems to be slowly taking off: She has a role in “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” to be at the Cannes Film Festival, and her recent role as Marion Crane in A&E’s Bates Motel series also had people talking.

Now there are rumors that RiRi is being considered for a role in a remake of The Matrix.

British tabloid The Sun reports:

“Rihanna is a global star who’s sold millions around the world. Movie producers know she has a lot of untapped potential as far as films are concerned and are eager to have her on board. Her team are elated and are open to discussions as they see major potential in her being tied to a movie like the Matrix. It’d be a win-win for all.”

If true, we can see Rihanna in an edgy role such as the character Trinity. What do you think, Roomies?