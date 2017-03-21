Rihanna Makes ‘Bates Motel’ Debut As Marion Crane

Last night (March 20), Rihanna made her television acting debut as Marion Crane on the A&E series Bates Motel.

Starring as Crane like in the iconic Psycho role, Rihanna’s intro into the series begins with a steamy scene between her and co-star Austin Nichols (as Sam Loomis). Marion doesn’t know she’s the other woman as the who share a steamy night together.

Suspense and tension is building as her character moves closer and closer to the terrifying, iconic shower scene. Watch the promo below as Marion interacts with Norman, the creepy vibe foreshadowing Marion’s demise. “Parents can be a b***h,” Marion says as she sips a cup of tea. “You have no idea,” Norman creepily replies.

Bates Motel airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on A&E.