Chris Brown and Soulja Boy may have ended their online beef, but it looks like they may still back up their drama with a boxing match.

During the online melee, Brown called on his friend AB (Adrien Broner) to set up a fight, and it looks like the boxer complied.

“It’s going down in March, they both getting prepared for the epic fight of the beginning of the year @chrisbrownofficial VS @souljaboy,” AB writes on Instagram. “Tickets will be available shortly…. I will let y’all know the location and specific date soon!!!!! #StayTuned #CeleberityBoxing #AboutBillionsPromotions #Cbreezy #Soulja.”

Brown confirmed the fight via his Instagram, insisting, “It’s been amazing to see how many people tune in to negativity. NOW THAT WE HAVE YOUR UNDIVIDED ATTENTION…. BOXING MATCH SET. Legally. Man to Man. NO MORE DISSING AND NO MORE BULLSHIT.”

He continued, “NO MORE DISSING AND NO MORE BULLSH*T. ME AS A BLACK MAN, looked back at my actions on social media and what I though of myself is this…’CLOWN.’ SO THIS ISN’T AN APOLOGY. I’M TAKING RESPONSIBILITY FOR MY IGNORANCE,” then calling out, “@adrienbroner@floydmayweather @50cent.”

Soulja Boy, who apologized for his actions yesterday, also posted a flyer online with the caption, “It’s going down!”

According to rapper 50 Cent, “Mayweather promotions is gonna promote the fight.” He added, “This is the shut up, or put the money up challenge.”

Fiddy is putting $100K on Breezy and told Floyd to bet the same with Soulja

