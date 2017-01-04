Chris Brown and Soulja Boy End Beef After Apology

Well folks, for now, there is one less nonsense we need to worry about on social media. After 48 hours of digital warfare, Chris Brown and Soulja Boy has ended their beef.

After a failed attempt to show that he’s from the “hood,” Soulja took the higher road and apologized to Brown and everyone else he has been at odds with.

“I just want to send an apology,” he said in a “PSA” posted on Twitter. “Over the past couple of months, I’ve been actin’ out, I’ve been wildin’ out. At the end of the day, it’s not about who start the beefs; it’s about who end them.”

According to the “Crank That” rapper, his sane mindset and apology were triggered by his mother, who was recently hospitalized, but will “be alright.”

“I know she’s not proud of my actions and what I’ve been doing recently,” he adds. “I want to make music with Chris Brown, Yachty, Quavo, everybody…I apologize. I’m back to the music.”

As reported earlier today, Soulja’s attempt to show his toughness in the hood was thwarted by a gang member who took his phone. The entire ordeal was broadcasted on Instagram Live!

We’re happy this senseless beef is over!