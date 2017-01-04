Soulja Boy Goes to The Hood and Gets Punked, Robbed on IG Live; Chris Brown Jokes

Yesterday, Soulja Boy and Chris Brown spent the entire day going back and forth on social media after an argument ensued over Brown’s ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran.

During their digital warfare, both artists questioned each other’s toughness, and last night Soulja tried to show off his, but it backfired severely.

The “Crank That” rapper and his crew took to the streets of Compton late last night, and during their run-in with the Fruits Town Piru Bloods gang set, which Soulja claims he’s a member of, one member showed him that he’s not that gangsta.

In the below video clip, things took a left turn for Soulja after he put his hands around the man’s shoulder and voiced, “They say Soulja ain’t from the hood.”

The man flung Soulja’s arm off him, insisting, “Get off me though,” and slapped his cellphone on the ground.

In a different angle, Soulja is seen ready to take his chain off and knuckle up, but he tucked it in and backed down instead. The man then picked up the phone off the ground and walks away while Soulja yells, “That’s my phone.”

Chris Brown found the confrontation amusing and uttered “God bless you” in a video while smoking a cigarette.

Brown’s second response was even funnier as he claims, “he gon’ cry in the car.”

Cue 50 Cent: “Damn homie…”