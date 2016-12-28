Looks Like Jennifer Lopez Is Confirming Her Relationship With Drake

It’s either Jennifer Lopez is loving on her new Bae Drake or they’re playing mind games with the public.

We’ll go with the first option after viewing the intimate photo she uploaded to Instagram, which shows the 46-year-old and Drake, 30, snuggling on a sofa. In the image, Drake wraps Jenny from the Block tightly in his arms while a cozy J.Lo is seen with her eyes close, something many women do when they are head over heels for a guy.

Drake also posted the same photo on Snapchat.

Rumors swirled that the two were dating after Drake attended two of her Las Vegas All I Have shows, and also invited her to a private dinner party at West Hollywood’s Delilah’s on Monday, December 19.

Although they’ve made no official statement, in their recent outings or social media postings, this photo seems to do the trick.

What we do know is Drake’s Ex, Rihanna, is not happy that J.Lo, someone she considered a friend, is dating her summer fling. Trollers have already confirmed that RiRi unfollowed Lopez on Instagram over the holiday weekend.

We’re guessing J.Lo is the next celebrity on Drake’s hitlist.