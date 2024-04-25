Smokey Robinson is a legendary American singer, songwriter, record producer, and former frontman of the vocal group The Miracles. Born William Robinson Jr. on February 19, 1940, in Detroit, Michigan, he is one of the most influential figures in the history of popular music, particularly in the genres of R&B, soul, and Motown.

Robinson’s career spans over six decades, during which he has achieved numerous accolades and milestones. As the lead singer and chief songwriter of The Miracles, Robinson helped define the Motown sound of the 1960s with hits like “Shop Around,” “You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me,” and “The Tracks of My Tears.”

In addition to his work with The Miracles, Robinson has had a successful solo career, producing hits such as “Cruisin’,” “Being with You,” and “Just to See Her.” He is known for his smooth tenor voice, heartfelt lyrics, and melodic songwriting style.

Throughout his career, Smokey Robinson has been recognized with multiple awards, including inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He has also received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and the Kennedy Center Honors for his contributions to music.

Beyond his musical achievements, Robinson has been involved in various philanthropic efforts and has served as a mentor to younger generations of artists. His impact on popular music is immeasurable, and his influence continues to be felt in the industry today.

1. Shop Around

“Shop Around” is a classic Motown song written by Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson. It was first recorded by The Miracles, with Smokey Robinson on lead vocals, and released in 1960.

The song’s lyrics advise young people to “shop around” and not settle for the first person they meet, especially when it comes to finding love. It became a major hit for The Miracles, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard R&B chart and No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“Shop Around” is considered one of the signature songs of The Miracles and a defining song in the early Motown sound. Smokey Robinson’s smooth vocals, coupled with the catchy melody and tight harmonies of The Miracles, contributed to the song’s success and enduring popularity.

The song’s influence extended beyond its initial release, as it has been covered by various artists over the years and remains a beloved classic in the Motown and R&B genres. Smokey Robinson’s role as a songwriter and performer with The Miracles helped establish him as a prominent figure in the music industry, and “Shop Around” played a significant role in that success.

2. Get Ready

“Get Ready” is a classic Motown song written by Smokey Robinson and recorded by The Temptations. It was released as a single in 1966 and became one of the group’s signature songs.

The song’s lyrics are about preparing for a romantic encounter and expressing excitement about the prospect of being with someone special. It features energetic vocals, catchy melodies, and a driving beat that made it popular on the dance floors.

“Get Ready” was a major hit for The Temptations, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard R&B chart and No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It is considered one of the group’s most iconic songs and a classic of the Motown sound.

Over the years, “Get Ready” has been covered by numerous artists from various genres, and it remains a beloved and enduring song in popular music. Its catchy hooks and infectious energy continue to resonate with audiences, making it a staple of oldies radio stations and a favorite at parties and events.

3. More Love

“More Love” is a soulful R&B song written by William Robinson Jr., better known as Smokey Robinson. It was first recorded by The Miracles, with Robinson as the lead vocalist, and released as a single in 1967.

The song’s lyrics express a longing for deeper love and affection, with the narrator asking for “more love” to fill their heart. It features Robinson’s smooth and emotive vocals, accompanied by lush harmonies and a soulful melody.

“More Love” was a modest hit for The Miracles, reaching No. 23 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 5 on the Billboard R&B chart. It became one of the group’s popular songs and remains a fan favorite among Motown enthusiasts.

Over the years, “More Love” has been covered by various artists and has been featured in films, television shows, and commercials. Its timeless appeal and heartfelt lyrics continue to resonate with listeners, making it a classic of the Motown repertoire and a testament to Smokey Robinson’s songwriting talent.

4. Tears of a Clown

“Tears of a Clown” is a classic soul song recorded by Smokey Robinson & the Miracles in 1967. The song was written by Robinson, along with Stevie Wonder and Hank Cosby, and it was released as a single from the album “Make It Happen.”

“Tears of a Clown” features a catchy melody, upbeat tempo, and intricate vocal harmonies characteristic of Motown music. The lyrics tell the story of a man who hides his sadness and loneliness behind a facade of humor and cheerfulness, comparing his situation to that of a clown who entertains others while hiding his tears.

The song was not an immediate hit upon its release, but it gained widespread popularity after being reissued in 1970 and becoming a smash hit in the United Kingdom. Its success led to its re-release in the United States, where it topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming the first and only number-one hit for Smokey Robinson & the Miracles.

“Tears of a Clown” is considered one of Smokey Robinson’s signature songs and remains a beloved classic of the Motown era. Its infectious melody and poignant lyrics have made it a favorite among fans of soul and R&B music for decades.

5. I Second That Emotion

“I Second That Emotion” is a classic soul song written by Smokey Robinson and Al Cleveland. It was first recorded by The Miracles, with Smokey Robinson on lead vocals, and released as a single in 1967.

The song’s title is a play on words, combining the phrase “I second that motion” with the word “emotion.” The lyrics express the narrator’s hesitation to express their feelings of love, but ultimately agreeing with their partner’s emotions and affirming their love and devotion.

“I Second That Emotion” features The Miracles’ trademark harmonies and a catchy melody, accompanied by a driving rhythm section and a distinctive vibraphone riff. The song became a major hit for the group, reaching No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 1 on the Billboard R&B chart.

Over the years, “I Second That Emotion” has been covered by numerous artists from various genres, including Diana Ross & the Supremes, Jerry Garcia Band, and Japan. It remains a beloved classic in the Motown and soul music canon, celebrated for its infectious groove and Smokey Robinson’s smooth vocals.

6. Cruisin’

“Cruisin'” is a classic R&B/soul song recorded by Smokey Robinson. It was released in 1979 as part of his album “Where There’s Smoke…” and became one of his most iconic solo hits.

The song is characterized by its smooth and sensual groove, with Robinson’s velvety vocals delivering romantic lyrics about cruising around with a loved one. It’s often regarded as a quintessential “make-out” song due to its intimate atmosphere and romantic sentiment.

“Cruisin'” was a major success, reaching the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and becoming a staple on R&B radio stations. Its popularity has endured over the years, and it remains a favorite for fans of Robinson’s music and classic R&B/soul in general.

The song has been covered by numerous artists and has been featured in various films and TV shows, further solidifying its status as a timeless classic of the genre.

7. The Tracks of My Tears

“The Tracks of My Tears” is a soulful song co-written by Smokey Robinson, Warren “Pete” Moore, and Marv Tarplin. It was recorded by The Miracles, with Smokey Robinson as the lead vocalist, and released as a single in 1965.

The song’s lyrics depict a person hiding their true emotions behind a façade of happiness, while inside they are struggling with heartache and sadness. The imagery of tears being hidden by a smile is a powerful metaphor for the pain of unrequited love.

“The Tracks of My Tears” features The Miracles’ signature harmonies and a haunting melody, accompanied by a memorable guitar riff by Marv Tarplin. The song’s emotional depth and poignant lyrics struck a chord with audiences, and it became one of The Miracles’ most beloved and enduring songs.

Over the years, “The Tracks of My Tears” has been covered by numerous artists from various genres, including Linda Ronstadt, Johnny Rivers, and Aretha Franklin. It remains a classic of the Motown and soul music repertoire, celebrated for its timeless appeal and Smokey Robinson’s soulful vocals.

8. Going to a Go-Go

“Going to a Go-Go” is a classic soul song recorded by Smokey Robinson & the Miracles. Released in 1965, it became one of the group’s signature songs and a staple of their live performances.

The song features a lively and infectious rhythm, with a driving beat and catchy melodies. Lyrically, it celebrates the excitement and energy of going out to a dance party, or “go-go,” where people can let loose and have a good time.

“Going to a Go-Go” was a commercial success, reaching the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and becoming one of Smokey Robinson & the Miracles’ biggest hits. Its irresistible groove and catchy chorus made it a favorite on jukeboxes and radio stations, and it remains a beloved classic of the Motown era.

Over the years, “Going to a Go-Go” has been covered by numerous artists and has been featured in various films, TV shows, and commercials, cementing its status as a timeless party anthem.

9. Ooo Baby Baby

“Ooo Baby Baby” is a classic soul song written by Smokey Robinson and Pete Moore. It was recorded by The Miracles, with Smokey Robinson on lead vocals, and released as a single in 1965.

The song’s lyrics express the pain and regret of lost love, with the narrator pleading for forgiveness and expressing a deep longing to be reunited with their former lover. The repetition of the phrase “Ooo baby baby” adds a sense of vulnerability and emotional intensity to the song.

“Ooo Baby Baby” features The Miracles’ trademark harmonies and a soulful melody, accompanied by a lush orchestral arrangement. Smokey Robinson’s emotive vocals bring the song’s lyrics to life, conveying the raw emotion of heartbreak and longing.

The song was a major hit for The Miracles, reaching No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 4 on the Billboard R&B chart. Over the years, “Ooo Baby Baby” has been covered by numerous artists from various genres, including Linda Ronstadt, Ella Fitzgerald, and Seal. It remains a beloved classic in the Motown and soul music canon, celebrated for its timeless appeal and emotional resonance.

10. The Love I Saw in You Was Just a Mirage

“The Love I Saw in You Was Just a Mirage” is a soul song recorded by The Miracles, with Smokey Robinson on lead vocals. It was written by Robinson, Pete Moore, and Marv Tarplin, and released as a single in 1967.

The song’s lyrics tell the story of a person who believed they had found true love, only to realize that it was merely an illusion or a mirage. The narrator expresses their disappointment and heartache, lamenting the loss of the love they thought they had found.

“The Love I Saw in You Was Just a Mirage” features The Miracles’ signature harmonies and a soulful melody, accompanied by a memorable guitar riff by Marv Tarplin. Smokey Robinson’s emotive vocals convey the pain and disillusionment of the narrator, adding depth and emotional resonance to the song.

The song was a moderate hit for The Miracles, reaching No. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 7 on the Billboard R&B chart. Over the years, “The Love I Saw in You Was Just a Mirage” has been recognized as one of The Miracles’ classic recordings and remains a favorite among fans of Motown and soul music.