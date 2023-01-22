R&B duo The Amours, consisting of sisters Jakiya Ayanna and Shaina Aisha, have released their new single “Don’t Deserve” via Hardcover. The song, produced by Camper, sees the sisters asserting their self-worth as they sing about leaving an unfaithful lover. “Don’t Deserve” marks a new chapter for The Amours, serving as the lead single from their upcoming EP, which will follow their 2019 release, Mon Amour. The latter EP, which was released via Morton Records on April 26, 2019, featured their debut single “All the Time” and the title track, which has 91,000 streams on Spotify to date. In a 2019 interview, the sisters shared that they wanted to stay true to the essence of real R&B music when creating “All the Time,” focusing on blending and harmony. The Amours also supported Mon Amour as a supporting act on PJ Morton’s Keys and a Mic Acoustic Tour.

“Don’t Deserve” showcases The Amours’ powerful vocals and songwriting abilities, as they deliver a message of self-empowerment and self-worth. The sisters’ harmonies and blend are once again a standout feature of the track, and it’s clear that they’ve honed their craft since the release of Mon Amour. The single is a promising preview of what’s to come from The Amours’ upcoming EP and fans are eagerly awaiting its release. The sisters have also been touring extensively and fans can expect to see them performing live in the near future. With their unique blend of R&B and soul, The Amours are definitely an act to watch out for in the music scene.