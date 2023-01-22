Gospel singer Gene Moore has collaborated with India.Arie on his new single, “Beautiful.” The song was written by Jayshawn Champion and produced by Ohio band Red Hands. The single showcases Moore and Arie’s soulful vocals and lyrics about the unique qualities of their romantic partners. “Beautiful” is Moore’s first new music as a lead act since his 2019 album, Tunnel Vision, which was nominated for Best Gospel Album at the 62nd Grammy Awards. The song is nominated for Best Gospel Performance at the 2023 Grammys. Arie last released an album in 2019, and will be hosting a Soul Bird Experience concert in Atlanta, Georgia in February.

The collaboration between Moore and Arie is a powerful combination of their unique talents and styles. Their voices blend seamlessly together, creating a soulful and heartfelt melody that will resonate with listeners. The lyrics, written by Jayshawn Champion, are a beautiful ode to true love and the unique qualities that make a partner special.

The single is produced by Ohio band Red Hands, who adds a touch of elegance and refinement to the overall sound of the song. The production is smooth and polished, highlighting the emotive vocals of Moore and Arie.

“Beautiful” is a single that will be sure to appeal to fans of both gospel and R&B music. It showcases the versatility and versatility of both Moore and Arie as artists, and it’s a clear indication of their continued success in the music industry. The song is nominated for Best Gospel Performance at the 2023 Grammys, which is a testament to the quality of the music.

As for Arie, she continues to be a prominent figure in the music world, and she’s recently been involved in several collaborations. She assisted on “Forever” from Robert Glasper’s Grammy-nominated album Black Radio III, and she appeared on “Hi”, a song from Glasper’s Black Radio III (Supreme Edition). Arie will be hosting India.Arie’s Soul Bird Experience at Center Stage Theater in Atlanta, Georgia on February 10th, and Support will come from Kevin Ross. Tickets are available now on ticketmaster.com.

Overall, “Beautiful” is a single that showcases the talents of Gene Moore and India.Arie, and it’s a powerful reminder of the beauty of true love. It’s a must-listen for fans of gospel and R&B music, and it’s a song that will be sure to leave a lasting impression on listeners.