Singer-songwriter Gene Noble has released “Feel A Way,” his first album in nine years. The eight-track project features songs such as “Whatever It Is,” “Champagne Jack,” and “The Cost,” which examines the sacrifices we make in life. Noble stated that the album is a reflection of the toll that cost can take on a person, and that “it can be a bit heavy to consider and yet as social beings, interaction is necessary.” He added that “Feel A Way” is the start of a constant flow of music and emotions. The album covers a range of emotions, from flirting with a potential love interest in “The Groove” to reflecting on lost love in the title track.

Throughout the album, Noble showcases his versatility as a singer and songwriter, delving into various genres and emotions. “The Groove” is a funky, upbeat track that finds Noble flirting with a potential love interest, while “S’posed 2 Be” is a heartfelt ballad that reaffirms the connection between two people. The title track “Feel A Way” hears Noble reflecting on lost love and the emotions that come with it. On the other hand, the bluesy “So Dry” finds him trying to get reacquainted with the single life, and the lyrics “I got a phone that’s so dry / I cut ’em all off for you / I kinda got lost in you” perfectly capture the feeling of moving on from a past relationship.

Noble’s debut album, “Rebirth of Gene,” was released on March 2, 2014, and reached the Top 20 on the iTunes R&B Albums chart. With “Feel A Way,” Noble has once again proven his ability to connect with listeners through his music and lyrics, and fans can expect to hear more from him in the future.