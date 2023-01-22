Coco Jones has released an expanded version of her 2022 EP “What I Didn’t Tell You” called “What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)” via High Standardz/Def Jam Recordings. The deluxe edition includes all the songs from the original EP, such as “ICU” and “Caliber,” as well as four new tracks, including her collaboration with Babyface, “Simple.” The new songs feature Jones exploring different emotions and themes, such as the sweet longing of “Fallin” where she finds herself attracted to someone’s physical qualities, and the empowering “Put You On” where she reminds an ex of her role in his success. Jones first released “What I Didn’t Tell You” on November 4, 2022 and promoted the EP by performing “ICU” at the 2022 Soul Train Awards on the BET Amplified stage. Jones also reprised her role as Hilary Banks in Peacock’s hit drama series Bel-Air, season two of which premiered on February 23.

The deluxe edition of “What I Didn’t Tell You” offers fans a deeper look into Jones’ personal experiences and emotions, as she sings about love, heartbreak, and self-empowerment. Her collaboration with Babyface, “Simple,” is a standout track that showcases Jones’ powerful vocals and Babyface’s signature smooth sound. The track is also featured on Babyface’s latest album “Girls Night Out”.

Jones’ new tracks on the deluxe edition, such as “Fallin” and “Put You On” offer a glimpse into her personal life, and how she is relatable to her fans. The EP is a reflection of Jones’ growth as an artist and her ability to connect with listeners through her music.

Jones’ has also been busy in other ventures beside music, she reprise her role as Hilary Banks in Peacock’s hit drama series Bel-Air, a reimagination of the hit sit-com The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. And she is excited to see more of Hilary’s growth in the next season. Jones shared with W Magazine that “I want to see more of Hilary being in love, and I want to see her be successful. I think she’s on the journey, but I want to see her make it.”

Fans can stream Coco Jones’ “What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)” EP and enjoy a collection of personal and relatable songs that showcase her growth as an artist and connect to listeners through her music.