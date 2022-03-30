From PvP Fighters to Online Slots: 3 Singers Who Were Featured as themselves in Video Games

It has been a good year for new albums and singles as we have seen several new releases from both

established as well as rising singers in all genres. What about games though? Thanks to releases like

King of Fighters XV, WWE 2K22, and Total War: Warhammer III, the year has most certainly started

off in the right direction. Of course, we are yet to experience a lot more in terms of both music and

video games this year since 2022 has a long way to go. In the meanwhile, check out these three

singers who were featured in actual video games as themselves.

Michael Jackson

The King of Pop music, arguably the best dancer of his time, and one of the most profound names in

the history of entertainment, pop culture and controversies alike, Michael Jackson has more

uncredited features entertainment than the younger generations may even realise. Nevertheless, his

presence in video games goes back as far as the old days of arcade gaming in 1990 . Just check out

some of the titles that Michael Jackson has been featured in throughout the decades.

Michael Jackson's Moonwalker: Sega Arcade Edition (1990) – Sega and Triumph International

teamed up to develop what is possibly the first, officially licensed arcade game based on Michael

Jackson and his movie Moonwalker (1988). Gameplay combined beat 'em up and run-and-gun

genres together, as Michael moonwalked, fought, and danced his way through baddies, rescuing

children from Mr. Big’s clutches. Each level provides the player with a chance to rescue Jackson’s pet

chimpanzee Bubbles as well. In a bizarre turn of events, Bubbles turns Michael into a deadly robot

with lasers, missiles, and armour after being rescued!

Michael Jackson's Moonwalker: Sega Genesis Edition (1990) – Despite the two games having the

same story and theme, rest assured that they are different games altogether. This was 2D action-

puzzle-platformer like nothing else at the time. Michael could kill every enemy present within the

viewing area with a perfectly choreographed Smooth Criminal Dance Super Move animation! On

executing the move, all criminals, mercenaries, and/or zombies on screen would join Michael in a

seamlessly synced dance routine, only to die off as soon as the music stops. You also get to dance

with a few dogs once, without killing them of course!

Michael Jackson King of Pop Slot (2016) – Developed by Bally Technologies, Michael Jackson King of

Pop is a decent slot game. It’s a premium, fully licensed slot, so every icon from Michael’s shoes, hat,

sunglasses, and gloves to the glittery Ace – 10 low signs pop and twinkle like a game about Michael

Jackson should. Despite being a fairly basic, 5×3 video slot with 25 paylines, expect bonuses and Free

Spins galore. Michael Jackson King of Pop expectedly features licensed music from some of the

King’s best tracks. The online slot game has a respectable RTP of 96.01% with the max multiplier

capped at 500x the total stake. Since the max bet per line is £400 and the max coin size is set at £80,

the highest possible payout is £800,000. Medium volatility assures that even if you don’t win the

jackpot, you will still have a fair chance at winning a payout from your spins. Head on over to Online

Casinos first if you are serious about playing for real money. The page contains a regularly updated

list of all the best real money online casinos operating legally in the UK with proper licensing and

regulation.

Snoop Dogg

Barring Def Jam: Fight for NY, Snoop Dogg was cast as himself in every game where he appeared. We

know that Deadpool broke the fourth wall more times than any other fictional character in pop

culture, but Snoop Dogg decimated that wall completely by simultaneously being a fictional

character, as well as a real-life celebrity rapper with perfect awareness of each other’s existence! As

for some of the games and his roles in them, check those out next:

Def Jam: Fight for NY (2004) – In what was and still is one of the most enjoyable and accessiblefighting games ever, Def Jam: Fight for NY was the second game in this series. Now, you cannot just

make a game about gangsters, rappers and street fighting without including the Big Dogg, so Snoop

had to be there. He was the final boss in story mode and a playable fighter called Crow in what is

probably the only game where Snoop Dogg was not himself. Nevertheless, Crow was a celebrity

rapper with big connections and a respected name in the game, so it was pretty much Snoop Dogg!

Tekken Tag Tournament 2 (2012) – A DLC added the new stage called quite simply, “Snoop Dogg.” He

is not available as a fighter, but you can see him sitting on a throne inside his castle, enjoying the

fight and everything else he is usually seen enjoying. Aside from Snoop Dogg himself, there is pretty

much everything that we associate with Snoop Dogg, piled and blazing in the background too. We

are talking everything from hopping cars and diamond studded bling to gigantic speakers and

enormous screens playing Snoop’s latest (contemporary) music videos, the DLC was a tribute to

Snoop in its entirety. Snoop Dogg also rapped and recorded a track called “Knocc 'Em Down”

exclusively for Tekken.

Way of the Dogg (2013) – Is Way of the Dogg the best fighting game out there? Not at all as it turns

out, but does it have Snoop Dogg punching and kicking through opponents like they were nothing?

Yes, provided that you are quite good at rhythm/beat games. Strange as a cross between music and

fighting may sound, it makes sense (kind of!) because after all, Snoop Dogg is a singer, rapper, and

musician. It’s a weird game with cool graphics and hip-hop tracks thrown in for good measure.

50 Cent

Finally, we have 50 Cent on the list and given his close tie in with gangster rap, all of the Grammy

Award winner’s game associations are action-packed.

50 Cent: Bulletproof (2005) – Similar to what we saw in Def Jam, some of the world’s biggest

rappers played critical roles in 50 Cent’s first game. The likes of Eminem, Dr. Dre and others were

cast as drug lords, corrupt police officers, hitmen, gang members, and arms dealers, but without the

levity of Def Jam: Fight for NY. The top-down shooter was a decent game at best, but 50 Cent’s name

was big enough to carry it along all the way. It sold 1.2 million copies, earning close to US$30 million.

50 Cent: Blood on the Sand (2009) – A Sequel to 50 Cent: Bulletproof, it’s a third-person shooter set

in the Middle East. Note that Blood on the Sand improved on several gameplay complaints, and it

was indeed a better game than its predecessor. Ironically, 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand sold just

56,000 copies and failed to make a substantial profit.

As a voice actor, 50 Cent was also featured in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009). He played a US

Navy Seal, but the rapper only served as the voice actor for the in-game character. Therefore, it does

not count here. Unfortunately, this brings us to the end of this list as well. Hopefully we will be

seeing some of the newer stars in modern video games soon.