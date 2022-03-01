R&B Artist Ré Alissa releasing her sultry new hit single “Movie”

Los Angeles based R&B artist, Ré Alissa, released her new single and music video “Movie” on February 24, 2022 and its release was perfectly timed to coincide with the Valentine’s Day season which celebrates love and romance.

“Movie” is a sensual track paired with a nostalgic video shot through the lens of a camera reminiscent of 90’s home videos with backlit dancers. Ré Alissa brings a fresh approach to the genre using unique choreography and innovative production input from Nathan Blub.



Singer/songwriter Ré Alissa

The young R&B songstress originally hails from Chicago. She has worked with notable artists such as Juice WRLD, Bootsy Collins, Babyface and Toni Braxton. Ré Alissa’s musical style blends elements of pop, hip hop and soul and her work really raises the bar for emerging R&B acts.

Ré Alissa’s smooth vocals compliment the laid back synths and drum patterns in “Movie’s” musical arrangements. The song is about two people who document their romantic late night adventures and includes lyrics like:

“Tell me what you want, while nobody is looking around us, While the world isn’t still moving around us / We could make a movie right now”



Singer/songwriter Re Alissa

The music video for “Movie” was filmed by @thirty3.m3dia and it included five backup choreography dancers: Janealeigh, Derrick Jones, DeAndreAngelo, Khailah Brooks and Antonyio Powell. The music video for “Movie” on YouTube has received almost 4,000 views since premiering on February 24.

“Movie” is a celebration of modern love and is out now on all the usual streaming platforms.

“Movie” video – https://youtu.be/UR0Kqa12D7c

Social Media

Website – https://realissamusic.com/

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/realissamusic/

Twitter – https://twitter.com/realissamusic

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/realissamusic/

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC618o0y3amEDTh7PwHJkccA/videos