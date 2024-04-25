Def Leppard is a British rock band formed in 1977 in Sheffield, England. They are known for their catchy melodies, energetic performances, and distinctive blend of hard rock and glam metal. Def Leppard rose to prominence in the 1980s and became one of the best-selling music artists in the world.

The band’s lineup consists of lead vocalist Joe Elliott, guitarists Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell, bassist Rick Savage, and drummer Rick Allen. Their early albums, such as “On Through the Night” (1980) and “High ‘n’ Dry” (1981), helped establish their sound and gained them a following in the UK and the US.

Def Leppard achieved mainstream success with their third album, “Pyromania” (1983), which featured hits like “Photograph” and “Rock of Ages.” However, it was their follow-up album, “Hysteria” (1987), that catapulted them to superstardom. “Hysteria” became one of the best-selling albums of all time, spawning numerous hit singles including “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” “Love Bites,” and “Hysteria.”

Throughout the 1990s and 2000s, Def Leppard continued to release albums and tour extensively, maintaining their status as one of the most enduring and successful rock bands of their era. Despite facing challenges such as drummer Rick Allen’s arm amputation and subsequent use of an electronic drum kit, the band persevered and continued to produce music that resonated with fans around the world.

Def Leppard’s music is characterized by its infectious hooks, anthemic choruses, and polished production. They have influenced countless rock bands and left a lasting impact on the genre. With their catchy songs and dynamic live performances, Def Leppard remains a beloved and influential band in the world of rock music.

1. Armageddon It

“Armageddon It” is a song by the British rock band Def Leppard, released in 1988 as the sixth single from their album “Hysteria.”

The song, written by members of Def Leppard, including Joe Elliott, Phil Collen, and Robert John “Mutt” Lange, is characterized by its energetic rock sound and catchy hooks. “Armageddon It” features driving guitar riffs, powerful vocals, and a memorable chorus. Lyrically, the song explores themes of desire and attraction, with the narrator expressing his longing for a romantic connection.

“Armageddon It” was a commercial success, reaching the top 20 on the charts in several countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom. Its accompanying music video, featuring the band performing live and various scenes of energetic crowd reactions, further contributed to its popularity.

The song’s infectious energy and memorable melody have made it a fan favorite and a staple of Def Leppard’s live performances. “Armageddon It” remains one of the band’s most well-known and enduring songs, celebrated for its catchy hooks and anthemic quality.

2. Rocket

“Rocket” is a song by Def Leppard, featured on their album “Hysteria,” released in 1987. The song was written by the band’s members Joe Elliott, Phil Collen, and Steve Clark.

“Rocket” is characterized by its upbeat tempo, catchy melody, and energetic guitar riffs. The song features Def Leppard’s trademark blend of hard rock and pop sensibilities, with anthemic choruses and infectious hooks.

Lyrically, “Rocket” pays homage to the power of music and the excitement of live performances. The lyrics describe the thrill of being at a rock concert, with references to the energy of the crowd and the electrifying atmosphere of the event. The song’s chorus, with its catchy refrain “Rocket, yeah, satellite of love,” captures the euphoria and excitement of the experience.

“Rocket” was released as a single from the “Hysteria” album and became a fan favorite, receiving widespread acclaim for its catchy melody and dynamic energy. The song’s music video, which features footage of Def Leppard’s live performances interspersed with futuristic imagery, further propelled its success and cemented its status as one of the standout tracks on the album.

With its infectious energy and anthemic chorus, “Rocket” remains a beloved classic in Def Leppard’s discography and a favorite among fans of 1980s rock music.

3. Hysteria

“Hysteria” is a song by the British rock band Def Leppard, released in 1987 as the third single from their album of the same name.

The song, written by members of Def Leppard, including Joe Elliott, Rick Savage, and Robert John “Mutt” Lange, is characterized by its distinctive guitar riff, powerful vocals, and anthemic chorus. Lyrically, “Hysteria” explores themes of desire and longing, with the narrator expressing his infatuation with a romantic interest.

“Hysteria” was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 on the charts in several countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom. Its accompanying music video, featuring the band performing live and various scenes of energetic crowd reactions, further contributed to its popularity.

The song’s infectious energy and memorable melody have made it a fan favorite and a staple of Def Leppard’s live performances. “Hysteria” remains one of the band’s most well-known and enduring songs, celebrated for its catchy hooks and anthemic quality.

4. Pour Some Sugar on Me

“Pour Some Sugar on Me” is a song by the British rock band Def Leppard, released in 1987 as the fourth single from their album “Hysteria.”

The song, written by members of Def Leppard, including Joe Elliott, Phil Collen, and Robert John “Mutt” Lange, is characterized by its infectious guitar riff, energetic rhythm, and catchy chorus. Lyrically, “Pour Some Sugar on Me” is a playful and suggestive anthem about desire and seduction, with the narrator expressing his longing for physical intimacy.

“Pour Some Sugar on Me” was a massive commercial success, reaching the top 10 on the charts in several countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom. Its accompanying music video, featuring the band performing live and various scenes of energetic crowd reactions, further contributed to its popularity.

The song’s irresistible energy and memorable melody have made it a fan favorite and a staple of Def Leppard’s live performances. “Pour Some Sugar on Me” remains one of the band’s most iconic and enduring songs, celebrated for its catchy hooks and party atmosphere.

5. Photograph

“Photograph” is a song by Def Leppard, released in 1983 as the lead single from their third studio album, “Pyromania.” The song was written by band members Joe Elliott, Steve Clark, Rick Savage, and Robert John “Mutt” Lange, who also produced the album.

“Photograph” is characterized by its infectious guitar riff, catchy melody, and anthemic chorus. The song features Def Leppard’s signature blend of hard rock and pop sensibilities, with polished production and memorable hooks.

Lyrically, “Photograph” explores themes of desire, obsession, and longing. The lyrics describe the narrator’s infatuation with a photograph of a woman, expressing a sense of yearning and fascination. The song’s chorus, with its memorable refrain “I want to touch you,” captures the intensity of the narrator’s emotions.

“Photograph” was a commercial success, reaching high chart positions in several countries and helping to propel “Pyromania” to multi-platinum status. The song’s music video, featuring footage of the band performing interspersed with images of a woman’s photograph, received heavy rotation on MTV and helped to further boost its popularity.

With its infectious energy and memorable hooks, “Photograph” remains one of Def Leppard’s most iconic and enduring songs. It has become a classic rock anthem and a staple of the band’s live performances, earning its place as one of the highlights of their extensive discography.

6. Rock of Ages

“Rock of Ages” is a song by Def Leppard, released in 1983 as the third single from their album “Pyromania.” The song was written by the band’s members Joe Elliott, Steve Clark, Rick Savage, and Robert John “Mutt” Lange, who also produced the album.

“Rock of Ages” is characterized by its driving guitar riff, energetic rhythm, and anthemic chorus. The song features Def Leppard’s trademark blend of hard rock and pop sensibilities, with polished production and catchy hooks.

Lyrically, “Rock of Ages” celebrates the power and enduring appeal of rock music. The lyrics pay homage to the genre’s iconic figures and timeless classics, expressing a sense of reverence and nostalgia for the glory days of rock and roll. The song’s chorus, with its memorable refrain “Rock of Ages, rock of Ages, still rollin’, keep a-rollin’,” captures the spirit of the genre and its timeless appeal.

“Rock of Ages” was a commercial success, reaching high chart positions in several countries and helping to solidify Def Leppard’s status as one of the leading bands of the 1980s rock scene. The song’s energetic vibe and anthemic chorus made it a favorite among fans and a staple of the band’s live performances.

With its infectious energy and memorable hooks, “Rock of Ages” remains one of Def Leppard’s most iconic and enduring songs. It has become a classic rock anthem and a timeless representation of the band’s contribution to the genre.

7. Foolin’

“Foolin'” is a song by Def Leppard, released in 1983 as the fourth single from their album “Pyromania.” The song was written by the band’s members Joe Elliott, Steve Clark, Rick Savage, and Robert John “Mutt” Lange, who also produced the album.

“Foolin'” is characterized by its driving rhythm, catchy melody, and anthemic chorus. The song features Def Leppard’s trademark blend of hard rock and pop sensibilities, with polished production and memorable hooks.

Lyrically, “Foolin'” explores themes of heartbreak and betrayal. The lyrics describe the pain of being deceived by a lover and the realization that the relationship was built on false promises. Despite the disappointment, the song’s narrator expresses resilience and determination to move on from the betrayal.

“﻿Foolin'” was a commercial success, reaching high chart positions in several countries and becoming one of Def Leppard’s signature songs. The song’s infectious energy and catchy chorus made it a fan favorite and a staple of the band’s live performances.

With its memorable hooks and anthemic chorus, “Foolin'” remains one of Def Leppard’s most beloved and enduring tracks. It has become a classic rock anthem and a testament to the band’s talent for crafting catchy, memorable songs that resonate with audiences around the world.

8. Animal

“Animal” is a song by Def Leppard, released in 1987 as the lead single from their album “Hysteria.” The song was written by Def Leppard members Joe Elliott, Rick Savage, and Phil Collen.

“Animal” is characterized by its infectious melody, catchy chorus, and energetic rhythm. The song features Def Leppard’s signature blend of hard rock and pop sensibilities, with polished production and memorable hooks.

Lyrically, “Animal” explores themes of desire and attraction. The lyrics describe the intense physical and emotional connection between two people, with the narrator expressing a sense of longing and urgency to be with their romantic interest. The song’s chorus, with its memorable refrain “I want to feel you from the inside,” captures the intensity of the narrator’s emotions.

“Animal” was a commercial success, reaching high chart positions in several countries and becoming one of Def Leppard’s most popular songs. The song’s infectious energy and catchy chorus made it a fan favorite and a staple of the band’s live performances.

With its memorable hooks and anthemic chorus, “Animal” remains one of Def Leppard’s most beloved and enduring tracks. It has become a classic rock anthem and a testament to the band’s talent for crafting catchy, radio-friendly rock songs that resonate with audiences around the world.

9. Bringin’ On the Heartbreak

“Bringin’ On the Heartbreak” is a song by the British rock band Def Leppard, released in 1981 as the third single from their album “High ‘n’ Dry.”

The song, written by Steve Clark, Pete Willis, and Joe Elliott, is characterized by its powerful guitar riffs, emotive vocals, and anthemic chorus. Lyrically, “Bringin’ On the Heartbreak” explores themes of heartache and emotional pain, with the narrator expressing his anguish over a failed relationship.

“Bringin’ On the Heartbreak” was not initially a commercial success upon its release, but it gained popularity after the release of Def Leppard’s breakthrough album “Pyromania” in 1983. A remixed version of the song, featuring added electronic elements, was released as a single and became a hit, reaching the top 40 on the charts in several countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom.

The song’s emotional intensity and memorable melody have made it a fan favorite and a staple of Def Leppard’s live performances. “Bringin’ On the Heartbreak” remains one of the band’s most beloved and enduring songs, celebrated for its powerful lyrics and soaring guitar solos.

10. Love Bites

“Love Bites” is a power ballad by Def Leppard, released in 1987 as the third single from their album “Hysteria.” The song was written by Def Leppard members Joe Elliott and Rick Savage.

“Love Bites” is characterized by its emotional lyrics, soaring vocals, and haunting melody. The song features a slow tempo and a powerful chorus, with heartfelt vocals from Joe Elliott and intricate guitar work from Phil Collen and Steve Clark.

Lyrically, “Love Bites” explores the pain and heartache of a failed relationship. The lyrics describe the emotional turmoil of being in love with someone who is unfaithful or emotionally distant, with the narrator expressing feelings of betrayal and longing. The song’s chorus, with its memorable refrain “Love bites, love bleeds, it’s bringing me to my knees,” captures the raw intensity of the narrator’s emotions.

“Love Bites” was a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts in several countries and becoming one of Def Leppard’s most iconic songs. The song’s emotional resonance and powerful vocals made it a fan favorite and a staple of the band’s live performances.

With its heartfelt lyrics and powerful melody, “Love Bites” remains one of Def Leppard’s most enduring and beloved tracks. It has become a classic power ballad and a testament to the band’s ability to evoke raw emotion through their music.