George Michael, born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou on June 25, 1963, was an English singer, songwriter, and record producer. He rose to fame as a member of the pop duo Wham! alongside Andrew Ridgeley, before establishing himself as a successful solo artist.

Michael’s career spanned over four decades, during which he achieved widespread acclaim and success. He is celebrated for his soulful voice, catchy melodies, and poignant songwriting.

As a member of Wham!, George Michael gained popularity in the early 1980s with hits like “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” “Careless Whisper,” and “Last Christmas.” The duo’s catchy pop tunes and energetic performances made them one of the biggest acts of the decade.

After Wham! disbanded in 1986, George Michael embarked on a highly successful solo career. His debut solo album, “Faith” (1987), catapulted him to international superstardom. The album spawned several chart-topping singles, including “Faith,” “Father Figure,” and “One More Try,” and earned him numerous awards, including a Grammy for Album of the Year.

Throughout the 1990s and 2000s, George Michael continued to release hit albums and singles, showcasing his versatility as an artist. His albums “Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1” (1990) and “Older” (1996) received critical acclaim and produced several successful singles, including “Praying for Time” and “Fastlove.”

In addition to his musical achievements, George Michael was known for his activism and philanthropy. He supported various charitable causes throughout his career and often used his platform to advocate for social justice and LGBTQ+ rights.

George Michael’s personal life was often scrutinized by the media, but he remained a beloved figure among fans for his talent, charisma, and authenticity. His untimely death on December 25, 2016, at the age of 53, was met with an outpouring of grief from fans around the world, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest pop artists of all time.

1. Praying for Time

“Praying for Time” is a song by George Michael, released in 1990 as the lead single from his album “Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1.” Written by George Michael himself, the song is a poignant ballad that addresses social issues and reflects on the state of the world.

“Praying for Time” is characterized by its somber piano melody, introspective lyrics, and George Michael’s emotive vocals. The song’s introspective tone and introspective lyrics explore themes of social injustice, inequality, and the passage of time. Michael’s soulful delivery adds depth and sincerity to the poignant message of the song.

Lyrically, “Praying for Time” reflects on the challenges facing society and the need for compassion, understanding, and empathy. The song’s powerful chorus, with its poignant refrain “These are the days of the open hand, they will not be the last, prayin’ for time,” resonates with listeners and underscores the song’s message of hope and reflection.

“Praying for Time” was both a critical and commercial success, reaching high chart positions in several countries and earning widespread acclaim for its lyrical depth and emotional resonance. The song’s timeless message continues to resonate with audiences, making it one of George Michael’s most enduring and impactful compositions.

2. Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me (with Elton John)

“Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” is a song originally written by Elton John and Bernie Taupin, and performed by Elton John. However, George Michael and Elton John performed a live duet version of the song during the “Live Aid” concert in 1985, and later released it as a single in 1991.

The duet version features George Michael and Elton John trading verses and harmonizing on the chorus, backed by a full band and gospel choir. It is a powerful and emotionally charged rendition of the original song, showcasing both artists’ vocal talents and stage presence.

The song was a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts in several countries, including the United Kingdom and the United States. It was also critically acclaimed, with many praising the chemistry between George Michael and Elton John and the emotional depth of their performance.

“Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” remains one of George Michael’s most beloved songs, and the duet version with Elton John is considered a classic of the pop genre. It has been covered by numerous artists and continues to be celebrated for its powerful vocals and timeless message of love and redemption.

3. Outside

“Outside” is a song by George Michael, released in 1998 as the lead single from his album “Ladies & Gentlemen: The Best of George Michael.” The song was written by George Michael and was his first release after coming out as gay and being embroiled in a highly publicized arrest in 1998.

“Outside” is characterized by its upbeat tempo, funky groove, and catchy hooks. The song features elements of dance-pop and disco, with a prominent electronic beat and infectious melody.

Lyrically, “Outside” addresses themes of liberation, self-expression, and sexual freedom. The lyrics celebrate the joy of dancing and letting go, with references to nightlife and club culture. The song’s playful and tongue-in-cheek tone reflects George Michael’s defiance in the face of controversy and his embrace of his sexuality.

The track’s memorable chorus, with its catchy refrain “Let’s go outside, in the sunshine, I know you want to, but you can’t say yes,” became an anthem of empowerment and liberation for many fans.

“Outside” was a commercial success, reaching high chart positions in several countries and earning critical acclaim for its infectious energy and bold message. The song’s music video, which featured George Michael dancing in a public restroom and parodied his arrest, further propelled its success and solidified its status as a standout track in his discography.

4. Faith

“Faith” is a song by George Michael, released in 1987 as the lead single from his debut solo album of the same name.

The song, written and performed by George Michael, is a catchy and upbeat pop track with elements of funk and rock. It features a memorable guitar riff, infectious rhythm, and George Michael’s soulful vocals. Lyrically, “Faith” explores themes of love, temptation, and self-assurance, with the narrator expressing confidence in his beliefs and convictions.

“Faith” was a commercial success, reaching the number one spot on the charts in several countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom. It earned George Michael a Grammy Award for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance in 1989.

The song’s iconic music video, featuring George Michael dancing and playing guitar, further contributed to its popularity and solidified its status as a classic of the pop genre. “Faith” remains one of George Michael’s most beloved and enduring songs, celebrated for its infectious energy, catchy melody, and timeless appeal.

5. Careless Whisper

“Careless Whisper” is a song by George Michael, released in 1984 as a single credited to “Wham! featuring George Michael” in most countries, although in the United States it was credited solely to George Michael. The song was written by George Michael and his Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley.

“Careless Whisper” is characterized by its iconic saxophone riff, smooth melody, and heartfelt lyrics. The song features a blend of pop, R&B, and soul elements, with George Michael’s soulful vocals conveying a sense of longing and regret.

Lyrically, “Careless Whisper” tells the story of a romantic betrayal and the consequences of infidelity. The narrator reflects on a past relationship and the pain of realizing that their actions have hurt their partner. The lyrics explore themes of guilt, remorse, and the complexities of love and relationships.

The track’s memorable saxophone riff, performed by Steve Gregory, has become one of the most recognizable and enduring motifs in pop music history. It adds a soulful and melancholic touch to the song’s melody, contributing to its emotional impact.

“Careless Whisper” was a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts in multiple countries and earning critical acclaim for its songwriting and production. It remains one of George Michael’s most beloved and enduring songs, frequently cited as a classic of the 1980s era and a standout track in his illustrious career.

6. Father Figure

“Father Figure” is a song by George Michael, released in 1987 as the second single from his debut solo album “Faith.” The song was written and produced by George Michael himself.

“Father Figure” is characterized by its smooth R&B groove, soulful vocals, and seductive lyrics. The song features a slow tempo and atmospheric production, with lush instrumentation including keyboards, synthesizers, and a prominent bassline.

Lyrically, “Father Figure” explores themes of desire, longing, and intimacy. The lyrics depict a complex relationship between the narrator and their romantic partner, with the narrator expressing a desire to be a guiding presence and source of comfort for their loved one.

The track’s memorable chorus, with its soulful refrain “I will be your father figure, put your tiny hand in mine,” captures the song’s emotional depth and vulnerability.

“Father Figure” was a commercial success, reaching high chart positions in several countries and earning critical acclaim for its songwriting and production. The song’s sensual vibe and George Michael’s soulful delivery contributed to its popularity and cemented its status as one of his signature songs.

“Father Figure” remains a beloved classic of George Michael’s discography, frequently cited as one of the standout tracks on the “Faith” album and a favorite among fans of his music.

7. One More Try

“One More Try” is a song by George Michael, released in 1988 as the fourth single from his debut solo album, “Faith.”

The song, written and performed by George Michael, is a soulful ballad with elements of R&B and gospel. It features a stripped-down arrangement, focusing primarily on piano, strings, and George Michael’s emotive vocals. Lyrically, “One More Try” explores themes of heartbreak, vulnerability, and the desire for redemption, with the narrator pleading for another chance at love.

“One More Try” was a commercial success, reaching the number one spot on the charts in the United States and Canada, among others. It earned George Michael critical acclaim and became one of his signature songs.

The song’s heartfelt lyrics, soulful melody, and George Michael’s powerful vocal performance have made it a favorite among fans and critics alike. “One More Try” remains a timeless ballad and a classic of the pop and R&B genres.

8. Freedom! ’90

“Freedom! ’90” is a song by George Michael, released in 1990 as the third single from his album “Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1.” The song was written and produced by George Michael himself.

“Freedom! ’90” is characterized by its upbeat tempo, catchy melody, and empowering lyrics. The song features a mix of pop, soul, and dance elements, with a driving rhythm and infectious groove.

Lyrically, “Freedom! ’90” is a declaration of independence and self-liberation. The lyrics reflect George Michael’s desire to break free from the constraints of fame and commercial success, as well as his own personal struggles and conflicts. The song expresses a sense of empowerment and defiance, with the narrator asserting their right to live life on their own terms.

The track’s memorable chorus, with its anthemic refrain “Freedom! I won’t let you down, freedom! I will not give you up,” captures the song’s message of resilience and determination.

“Freedom! ’90” was a commercial success, reaching high chart positions in several countries and earning critical acclaim for its songwriting and production. The song’s stylish music video, featuring iconic supermodels lip-syncing the lyrics in place of George Michael, further propelled its success and cemented its status as one of his most beloved and enduring songs.

“Freedom! ’90” remains a classic of George Michael’s discography, frequently cited as one of his greatest achievements as a songwriter and performer.

9. I Want Your Sex

“I Want Your Sex” is a song by George Michael, released in 1987 as a single from his debut solo album, “Faith.”

The song, written and performed by George Michael, is a provocative and sensual track with elements of funk and R&B. It features a funky bassline, catchy rhythm, and George Michael’s smooth and seductive vocals. Lyrically, “I Want Your Sex” explores themes of desire, passion, and sexual liberation, with the narrator expressing his longing for physical intimacy.

“I Want Your Sex” was controversial upon its release due to its explicit lyrics and subject matter, but it was also commercially successful, reaching the top spot on the charts in several countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom. It became one of George Michael’s most well-known and controversial songs.

Despite the controversy, “I Want Your Sex” is celebrated for its infectious groove, catchy melody, and George Michael’s confident performance. It remains a classic of the pop and R&B genres and continues to be a favorite among fans of George Michael’s music.

10. Jesus to a Child

“Jesus to a Child” is a song by George Michael, released in 1996 as the lead single from his third studio album, “Older.” The song was written by George Michael himself and is widely regarded as one of his most poignant and personal compositions.

“Jesus to a Child” is characterized by its haunting melody, lush orchestration, and heartfelt vocals. The song features a soulful arrangement, with sweeping strings, delicate piano chords, and George Michael’s emotive singing creating a sense of intimacy and vulnerability.

Lyrically, “Jesus to a Child” is a tribute to a lost love and a reflection on grief, longing, and the passage of time. The lyrics convey a sense of profound loss and sadness, with the narrator reminiscing about moments shared with their loved one and grappling with the pain of their absence.

The track’s memorable chorus, with its poignant refrain “Like a father to a son, like a mother to a child, like a lover to a lover, like a Jesus to a child,” captures the song’s themes of love, devotion, and spiritual connection.

“Jesus to a Child” was a commercial success, reaching high chart positions in several countries and earning critical acclaim for its emotional depth and musical craftsmanship. The song’s haunting beauty and George Michael’s soulful delivery have made it one of his most beloved and enduring compositions, frequently cited as a standout track in his discography.