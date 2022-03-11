Isa Marina dazzles with her new single “Dangerous”

Sultry Cuban-Dominican singer-songwriter, Isa Marina, has just released her latest single, “Dangerous” which premiered on You Tube on March 9, 2022.

Isa Marina is a Singersroom regular and her music has been featured on our pages for singles like “No Grey” and “Good for Me”.

In “Dangerous” the Miami-based singer demonstrates her impressive vocal range in this pop/R&B fusion track over a sultry, mid-tempo beat. The dramatic chorus features lyrics such as:

“Don’t wanna be afraid of fear

Fear of givin’ in too much

The way you draw me in my dear

Butterflies, I open up

And I every time I get near you

Magnetically, I’m stuck like glue

If you knew, how you are

So dangerous”

And it’s in the chorus where you get a sense of Isa Marina’s vocal range and her operatic background. “Dangerous” delivers a message of nostalgia as time passes, while celebrating the freedom of love from a feminine and spiritual standpoint.

With its emotive bridge section and powerful ad libs, “Dangerous” provides a necessary contrast amongst most contemporary R&B tracks on the airwaves today. “Dangerous” was written by Isa Marina and Chandra Rhyme and was produced by The Drop0uts.

When asked what inspired her to write the song, Isa Marina says that:

“I wanted to create a song that intrinsically painted the emotions that arise when one finds themselves in the depths of love, in an intimate and deeply spiritual connection. This song was truly a special moment for me; probably my most pure declaration of love in my art – to date. Very direct and candid; it’s truly special to me (I fought through tears while recording it in the studio).”

Isa Marina is a rising talent in the Latin pop and R&B genre. She plans to release three singles from now until April 2022 – all influenced by messages about love and heartbreak. Marina has been featured on platforms such as MusicBreakr, and Remezcla and she already has three EPs under her belt ((Montage, MVI, and True Colors) as well as other singles, specifically “Down” and “Paid Up” in 2021.

Isa Marina is the granddaughter of famed Cuban vocalist and actress Isaura Mendoza. The New York born (raised in the Bronx) began her musical journey early. She learned to play chords to No Doubt’s “Tragic Kingdom” at the age of only nine and attended multiple local talent shows and she was an active participant in musical theater and choral groups.

Inspired by legendary opera singer Maria Callas’ performance in Puccini’s Tosca, Isa Marina, at the age of 14, enrolled in the The Marianela Sanchez School of Music in the Dominican Republic. It was here where she was classically trained as a Dramatic Soprano under the tutelage of renowned opera singer, Marianela Sanchez. Isa Marina has an impressive vocal range of 3 and a half octaves (spanning from F6 to C3).

Isa Marina’s musical style is influenced by her rich cultural heritage from her Dominican and Afro-Cuban roots and she has been favorably compared with Selena Quintanilla, Aaliyah, and Mariah Carey.



Cuban-Dominican singer Isa Marina

The now Miami-based artist has also performed in a range of prominent New York venues including The Theater at Madison Square Garden, SOB’s [Sounds of Brazil], The Bitter End, Rockwood Music Hall, The Bowery Electric, The Delancey, Piano’s, Drom, Tammany Hall, The Shrine and Harlem Nights. Marina is also an alumni artist for Sofar NYC and her most recent live performance was the 2020 Bronx Price Concert for NYC Pride. She’s also had two successful tours: Live in NYC Tour (2018), and her True Colors Tour (2019) appearing across multiple venues in New York City, Washington D.C, and Boston, Massachusetts

Isa Marina is now releasing her music through her own record label, Norwood Entertainment, LLC. Her new single “Dangerous” is out now and streaming on all the usual platforms and should be added to your playlists.

Social Media

Website – https://www.iamisamarina.com/

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCS7k5rXj2sPJUNIK6uuOEsg

TikTok – https://www.tiktok.com/@iamisamarina

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/iamisamarina

Twitter – https://twitter.com/iamisamarina

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/iamisamarina/