Isa Marina Breaks Free in “No Grey” Video

With one stop left on her NYC tour, emerging R&B artist Isa Marina heightens her growing buzz with the release of a new music video for “No Grey.”

On the song, the singer and songwriter reveal her relationship stance after being wronged in the past, singing, “I’ve been waiting / My chance to fall in love / And I’ve been patient / Can’t let you mess it up.”

“I fell into your stereotypical millennial ‘situationship.’ On and off and back and forth; it was not for me,” Isa says about her motivation for the single. “I needed to get out of the grey area that I found myself in for my own sanity, and I did.”

“No Grey” features soulful overtones backed by an Afrobeat-themed drumline as Isa delivers her lush vocals. The video was shot in Isa’s hometown of Norwood in The Bronx and was directed by Stack Moses.

About the clip, she says, “we wanted to keep the music video sleek and simple, and really bring the message home of ‘breaking free’/’getting out of the grey area,’ with colors and the interactions between the characters in the music video.”

Check out the visual below and stay tuned for more from Isa!