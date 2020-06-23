That Space (feat. W!ll & T-Lee) by Kela

Listen to “That Space” Now: https://open.spotify.com/album/55fAHRgQ5ByjHBvkipYZpn

Kela is all about boundaries with her new single “That Space”. The up-and-coming singer collaborated with W!ll & T-Lee to come out with this brutally honest banger. In the wake of the #MeToo movement, women are becoming more empowered to take control of their own lives and bodies. This extends to how they approach relationships and their ability to say NO. In this song, Kela clearly lays out why a relationship can’t continue. She doesn’t hold back with her punches.

Kela’s velvety voice and the track’s smooth beats balance out the spikes in the lyrics. It’s tough to let anyone down, especially someone that you’re dating. People can go about this in different ways. They can say it upfront but many choose to withdraw from the person and give subtle signs to ease the blow. The difficulty with the latter is that it can create confusion instead of resolution. When this happens, being direct is the only thing left to do.

Establishing boundaries is something that a lot of people struggle with, especially women who may be afraid of hurting anyone’s feelings or encountering violence after they impose their will. Kela refreshingly takes on a confident and self-assured tone. She is unapologetic about what she wants which, ultimately, helps both parties move on from the encounter. Young girls hearing this will hopefully feel emboldened to assert their will across different situations.

