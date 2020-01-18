Jhené Aiko launches her 2020 campaign with the new single and video called “P*$$y Fairy (Otw).” On the sensual record, the West Coast singer/songwriter delivers explicit and intoxicating lyrics about satisfying her intimate needs.

In the visual, Aiko and her dance partner perform a medley of choreographed moves in a purple-tinged studio.

Aiko is reportedly gearing up to release her third studio album, Chilombo, later in the year. And while she hasn’t released an album since Trip in 2017, she’s released several singles, including “Triggered” and “Sativa.” Also, last September Aiko and ex-boyfriend Big Sean teamed up for a track called “None of Your Concern.”

Watch “P*$$y Fairy (Otw)” below and stream it here.